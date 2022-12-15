Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 15, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:44 AM

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $5.90

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

A strong holiday sales period has improved Goldman Sachs' confidence in Life360 being able to achieve its recently updated full year guidance. This, alongside the company's $50m equity raising, has seen the broker update its outlook.

The broker's updated outlook also accounts for marginally lower paying circle growth in the fourth quarter and slightly higher investment spend post equity raising. This results in -1% and -3% declines to the broker's earnings per share forecasts in FY22 and FY23 respectively.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $7.60 from $8.40.

This report was published on December 14, 2022.

Target price is $7.60 Current Price is $5.90

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 30.98 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.04.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.33 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 57.13.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BDT BIRDDOG TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.16

CCZ Equities rates ((BDT)) as No Rating (-1) -

CCZ Equities has initiated coverage of Birddog Technology with a 24c target price.

Birddog manufactures audio-visual hardware and software using NDI technology that encodes content for transmission through the ethernet, to be decoded at the receiving end.

The broker says this allows broadcasting for a fraction of the cost.

CCZ Equities notes the founder's track record of bringing AV distribution businesses to market and says it has proved a world-first provide of several full NDI products, and enjoys first-mover advantage.

The company has completed a share buyback and holds a balance sheet of $23m as at September and is well stocked, says the broker.

Target price is 24c. No rating provided.

This report was published on December 12, 2022.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.16

If BDT meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 39.02.

Forecast for FY24:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.22 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 72.73.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BEN BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $9.34

Goldman Sachs rates ((BEN)) as Neutral (3) -

An update from Bendigo & Adelaide Bank on its first five months of trading reported stronger net interest margin trends than Goldman Sachs had anticipated. The bank delivered net interest margins of 1.85% and an exit margin of 2.01%, and anticipates margin tailwinds to continue into the second half.

Cash earnings increased 22% year-on-year to $245m, while total lending volumes declined -0.7% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs has lifted its earnings per share forecasts 17.5%, 9.2% and 4.3% through to FY25.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $11.01 from $10.60.

This report was published on December 14, 2022.

Target price is $11.01 Current Price is $9.34

If BEN meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $10.15, suggesting upside of 8.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 65.00 cents and EPS of 91.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.26. Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.2, implying annual growth of -1.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 72.00 cents and EPS of 92.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.15. Current consensus EPS estimate is 85.2, implying annual growth of -1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.62

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (2) -

East coast uncontracted gas prices are set to be capped at $12 per gigajoules and Queensland and New South Wales coal prices at $125 per tonne, for the next twelve months. The price cap is intended to be implemented in December following a consultation period.

Given the short duration of the price cap Jarden expects impact on gas producers will be limited, but anticipates intervention could dissuade investment and be more impactful on future supplies. With east coast gas supplies already expected to decline over the coming five years, underinvestment could drive a reliance on imports.

For Beach Energy, the Overweight rating and target price of $1.95 are retained.

This report was published on December 12, 2022.

Target price is $1.95 Current Price is $1.62

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.95, suggesting upside of 20.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 21.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.52. Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.8, implying annual growth of 8.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 31.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.11. Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of 18.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources