Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 14, 2022

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $13.03

Goldman Sachs rates ((AKE)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage on Allkem, describing the stock as its preferred lithium exposure. The broker finds Allkem to offer the best production outlook within its coverage, which support a four-fold increase of its lithium carbonate production by FY27.

The broker's outlook does account for near-term cost increases, but Allkem's optimisation strategy seeks to mitigate impacts by reducing costs, improving product mix and minimising inflation effects.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of 15.20.

This report was published on December 8, 2022.

Target price is $15.20 Current Price is $13.03 Difference: $2.17

If AKE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.67, suggesting upside of 27.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 98.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 116.2, implying annual growth of 63.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 58.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 131.7, implying annual growth of 13.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

BLX BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.99

Jarden rates ((BLX)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Jarden upgrades Beacon Lighting to Overweight from Neutral, noting strength in construction as hardware retailers such as Metcash ((MTS)) pointing to strong forward orders, and a large residential construction backlog of ten months.

Beacon recently guided to a 25% uplift in sales, the impact of which the broker assumes will outweigh cost inflation, and expects the company's mix of trade and retail business will cushion it from a broader macro slowing.

Target price rises to $2.40 from $2.30.

This report was published on December 8, 2022.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $1.99 Difference: $0.415

If BLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.40 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.54.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.80 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.18.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

HDN HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.29

Moelis rates ((HDN)) as Buy (1) -

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has acquired Southlands Boulevard for $92.5m, with the asset boasting a triple supermarket anchoring and a 5.9 year weighted average lease expiry. Moelis notes settlement of the purchase is expected in February.

Additionally, the REIT has committed to a $50m investment in HMC Capital's ((HMC)) Last Mile Logistics fund. The fund has acquired Menai Marketplace for $150m for its first seed asset, and Moelis expects strategy to be complementary to the REIT's portfolio given assets look likely to be sub-regional shopping centres.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $1.49 from $1.48.

This report was published on December 9, 2022.

Target price is $1.49 Current Price is $1.29 Difference: $0.195

If HDN meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.37, suggesting upside of 4.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.30 cents and EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of -68.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.40 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.9, implying annual growth of 1.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

