Coronado Needs to Hold Support

Technicals | Dec 13 2022

CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC

By Michael Gable

The S&P 500 Index remains under its 200-day moving average and the downtrend line. This is not a negative. Stocks and indices naturally find some selling at resistance, but it is how hard they are sold down that we need to pay attention to. So far, we are hovering under these resistance levels instead of moving sharply lower, which is a positive. Of course, it all comes down to the US CPI print tonight and how markets react to that over the next few days. Whatever happens, we reiterate our view that markets are better now than a few months ago, and the resources sector is the top pick for trading ideas.

Because this week is an event risk, most stocks are just consolidating here and there aren't many opportunities right now. It may well be a different story this time next week of course. Therefore, for this week's report, we are limited in the number of opportunities available. But we take a look at Coronado Global Resources ((CRN)).

CRN broke to a new high at the end of November (circled), but it then fell back into the range. It is now back towards support at $1.90. However, volume on yesterday's decline was fairly high. Ultimately, to be bullish on the chart, we need to see it hold onto $1.90 and then push higher again. A fall under $1.90 would then have us targeting $1.70 as the next support level.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

