Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 13, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Dec 13 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AVG BPT CAR CU6 CXO EGL HT1 MTS OCL PLS PME PMV SEK STX

AVG AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $0.61

Moelis rates ((AVG)) as Buy (1) -

Australian Vintage has announced the sale and leaseback of its Coldridge and Grande Junction vineyards to Warakirri Asset Management for $62.5m. Producing 23,000 tonnes of grapes, the vineyards accounted for 23% of Australian Vintage's processed grapes in FY22.

The company retains a ten-year lease and offtake agreement, but with sale proceeds being used to pay down debt and invest in brands Moelis considers the move a positive for balance sheet strength during a challenging time given market oversupply.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $0.87 from $0.81.

This report was published on December 7, 2022.

Target price is $0.87 Current Price is $0.61 Difference: $0.26

If AVG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.80 cents and EPS of 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.64.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.62

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Downgrade to Overweight from Buy (2) -

Mining services contractor Clough has entered voluntary administration and Jarden says this increases the risk attached to the delivery of Waitsia Stage 2 for Beach Energy.

Jarden says Beach Energy was aware of the problem and had contingency plans, but the broker expects the transition could result in higher project costs or delays, and increases its capital expenditure forecasts by $100m to $900m.

But the resulting 4cps reduction in valuation is more than offset by the a 9cps increase in Jarden's forecasts value for the Perth Basin prospects.

Rating is downgraded to Overweight from Buy. Target price rises to $1.95 from $1.90.

This report was published on December 7, 2022.

Target price is $1.95 Current Price is $1.62 Difference: $0.33

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.95, suggesting upside of 20.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 21.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.8, implying annual growth of 8.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 31.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.1, implying annual growth of 18.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $21.60

Goldman Sachs rates ((CAR)) as Neutral (3) -

Despite a strong AGM update by Carsales and improving new vehicle supply, Goldman Sachs points out display and lead volumes are being impacted. This impact is being offset by strong pricing and depth uptake, explains the broker.

Management believes it can continue to build dealer coverage (and hence long-term earnings, notes the analyst), while delivering mid-high single digit price-rises and ongoing margin expansion.

The company expects to maintain its 80% dividend payout ratio.

The broker's earnings forecasts are largely unchanged though the target rises to $22.20 from $21.00 on a higher multiple due to the strong AGM update. Neutral retained.

This report was published on December 6, 2022.

Target price is $22.20 Current Price is $21.60 Difference: $0.6

If CAR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.83, suggesting upside of 10.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 56.00 cents and EPS of 79.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.4, implying annual growth of 34.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 70.00 cents and EPS of 86.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.2, implying annual growth of 12.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CU6 CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.96

Wilsons rates ((CU6)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilson's upgrades Clarity Pharmaceuticals' target price heading into the publication of the company's Phase I/II PROPELLER trial results for diagnosing prostate cancer.

The broker observes the company is tracking about three years ahead of previous estimates on its SAR-Bombestin PSMA-negative prostate cancer trials.

Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $1.22, which compares with the last entry in the FNArena database in September of 82c.

This report was published on December 7, 2022.

Target price is $1.22 Current Price is $0.96 Difference: $0.26

If CU6 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.70.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.73.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources