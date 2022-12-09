ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 09 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.430 10.26% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.345 -8.00% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.310 8.77% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.185 -7.50% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.395 7.72% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.790 -4.53% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.125 6.13% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.700 -4.36% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.110 5.94% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.640 -4.33% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.350 5.15% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.665 -4.32% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.205 5.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.210 -4.10% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.670 4.81% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.430 -3.77% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.700 4.48% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.520 -3.70% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.840 4.35% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.700 -3.14% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.640 4.07% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.510 -3.09% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.460 4.03% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.140 3.88% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.945 3.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.790 -2.44% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 93.840 3.84% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.540 3.81% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.590 -2.26% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.145 3.57% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.010 -1.95% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 72.800 3.25% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.610 -1.83% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 90.500 3.10% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 168.040 -1.82% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.800 2.98% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.350 -1.67%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms