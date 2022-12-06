ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 06 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.745 4.93% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.555 -10.48% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.340 4.62% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.320 -9.86% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.875 4.17% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.035 -9.61% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.830 3.12% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.770 -9.18% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.810 2.72% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.060 -8.85% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.770 2.58% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.625 -8.76% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.000 2.56% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.090 -8.40% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.150 2.38% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.330 -8.28% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 14.920 2.33% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.290 -7.94% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.810 2.26% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.945 -7.35% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 6.180 2.15% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.780 -6.59% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.770 2.12% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.650 -6.44% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.930 1.74% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.780 -6.02% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.750 1.74% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.745 -5.70% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.390 1.59% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.680 -5.56% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.230 1.57% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.640 -5.37% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.800 1.45% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.800 -5.14% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.710 1.37% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.695 -5.04% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.910 1.32% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.670 -4.99% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.170 1.28% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.600 -4.76%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms