New governance awards celebrates innovators flipping the boardroom on its head

PR NewsWire | 12:00 PM

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Board training & education company Future Directors Institute (FDI) announces the launch and call-for-entries for their annual Future Director Awards. Now in its second year, the award categories have been expanded to include Future Boards as well as Future Directors based in Australia and New Zealand.

FDI Founder Paul Smith says that in a year dominated by news of underperforming boardrooms, "Instead of focusing on problems, we want to focus on solutions. Our awards honour the boards and directors who are approaching their responsibilities through a lens of innovation and fresh perspectives. Those who understand that not all the old ways work."

This year’s Awards see the introduction of a new category. In addition to the Future Director Award recognising the most innovative board directors, the Future Board Award has been added to recognise future-fit collectives in the boardroom. Those bringing innovation, change, growth, learning and highly effective stewardship to their organisations.

Entries are open to fiduciary directors and boards based in Australia and New Zealand. Directors must be non-executive and have held an active position for over 12 months. A select number of finalists will be profiled throughout the Awards program and category winners will be announced in May 2023.

Future Director Awards is supported by BoardPro, Westpac Group and AIME, with over $10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs for finalists and winners.

The governance community is also able to nominate directors and boards to enter the Awards – encouraging people to identify those they’ve encountered on boards who are innovative and making a meaningful and positive impact.

Smith adds, "We want to coax out the community of board directors who see the boardroom as a vector for change,"

"We also want to show them that they’re not alone – that there’s a community of Future Directors and Future Boards out there who are passionate, progressive and hungry to design a better future and see the boardroom as the place to drive change."

Entries close Tuesday 28th February. awards.futuredirectors.com

ABOUT FUTURE DIRECTORS INSTITUTE: https://www.futuredirectors.com/about

ABOUT PAUL SMITH: https://www.futuredirectors.com/fdi-founder-paul-smith

For Media Enquires Contact:

Natalie Musico
nmusico@futuredirectors.com
+61 0412720789

Paul Smith
psmith@futuredirectors.com
+61 0416 851 072

