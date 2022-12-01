Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 01, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:23 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $2.44

Canaccord Genuity rates ((29M)) as Sell (5) -

Canaccord Genuity updates its forecasts for 29Metals after the recent Gossan Valley mine study (at the Golden Grove mine in WA) and progress at the Cervantes deposit, also at Golden Grove.

The analyst is cautious on the Gossan study and feels the required $88m in pre-production capital will be difficult to approve, unless commodity prices trade higher. The Sell rating is maintained.

The broker increases its multiple for the company due to both commodity movements and potential sector positioning, given the potential departure of OZ Minerals ((OZL)) due to takeover.

Canaccord lifts its target for 29Metals to $2.00 from $1.90.

This report was published on November 24, 2022.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $2.44 Difference: minus $0.44 (current price is over target).

If 29M meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $2.28, suggesting downside of -6.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.1, implying annual growth of -99.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2440.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.9, implying annual growth of 4800.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AFP AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.51

Bell Potter rates ((AFP)) as Hold (3) -

Following a return to pre-covid activity levels for community pharmacy and after new product launches in the over the counter (OTC) category in A&NZ, 1H revenues from product sales by rose by 30%, highlights Bell Potter.

AFT Pharmaceuticals' also registered royalty revenues, from international sales and rest-of-world product sales, in line with the analyst's estimate.

However, management lowered FY23 guidance for operating profit to NZ$17.5m-$21m from NZ$27-32m due to delays in the commercialisation milestone for Maxigesic IV in the US, explains the broker.

Bell Potter expects a maiden FY23 dividend of 3.0cps. The target price is reduced to $3.16 from $4.00 to allow for lower earnings forecasts and a sector de-rating. Hold.

This report was published on November 25, 2022.

Target price is $3.16 Current Price is $3.51 Difference: minus $0.35 (current price is over target).

If AFP meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.75 cents and EPS of 9.88 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.51.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.57 cents and EPS of 14.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.75.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $1.98

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Autosports Group has provided first half profit before tax guidance of $48-50m, reflecting 22-28% growth on the previous comparable period or underlying growth of 17-22% excluding contributions from the Auckland City BMW acquisition.

Moelis expects there may be some conservatism to guidance given the result is reliant on deliveries in December. The broker considers weaker used car margins could suggest the beginning of margin normalisation, but trading remains strong at this point.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $2.30 from $2.50.

This report was published on November 28, 2022.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.98 Difference: $0.32

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 33.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.91.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.50 cents and EPS of 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.80.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVG AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $0.60

Moelis rates ((AVG)) as Buy (1) -

Key takeaways for Moelis from Australian Vintage's AGM include a -3% fall in year-to-date trading volumes compared to the previous corresponding period. This follows minor price increases, as the sales mix shifted to lower-value products, explains the analyst.

The broker highlights ongoing market share gains in the UK, Asia and North America and stable share for A&NZ, but elevated shipping costs have reduced the gross margin to around 30% from 32.8% in FY22.

Margins are suffering from less consumer spending, unfavourable currency moves, rising distribution costs from higher fuel prices, and elevated shipping costs, explains the analyst.

The target falls to 81c from 88c and the Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on November 25, 2022.

Target price is $0.81 Current Price is $0.60 Difference: $0.21

If AVG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.80 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.24.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.50 cents and EPS of 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.79.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $45.52

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Goldman Sachs believes the potential acquisition of OZ Minerals ((OZL)) and its copper mines will potentially bring forward a larger two-stage copper smelter at Olympic Dam. Synergies of US$0.8-1.5bn are envisaged.

This development would allow processing of concentrate from a possible future 150ktpa copper mine at BHP Group’s Oak Dam.

Despite a lift in target to $42.90 from $42.30, the broker lowers its rating for BHP to Neutral from Buy on valuation.

This report was published on November 24, 2022.

Target price is $42.90 Current Price is $45.52 Difference: minus $2.62 (current price is over target).

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $41.95, suggesting downside of -7.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 230.49 cents and EPS of 355.05 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 425.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 308.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 190.41 cents and EPS of 347.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 403.3, implying annual growth of -5.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 295.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources