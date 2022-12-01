ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 12.50% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.840 -7.28% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 7.89% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.450 -6.75% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.290 7.27% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.850 -6.10% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.860 6.32% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.060 -5.55% XRO – XERO LIMITED 74.990 6.16% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.570 -5.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.225 6.06% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 9.490 -3.85% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.890 4.55% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.710 -3.63% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 4.39% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.880 -3.09% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.240 4.35% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.050 -2.32% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 20.660 4.29% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.220 -2.27% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.790 4.07% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.080 -1.74% IGO – IGO LIMITED 16.010 3.96% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 36.650 -1.72% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.820 3.80% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.110 -1.58% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.170 3.33% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.960 -1.49% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.850 3.32% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.890 -1.49% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.800 3.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 29.350 -1.48% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.620 3.18% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 -1.47% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.300 3.14% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.300 -1.25% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.310 3.13% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.880 -1.18% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.005 3.08% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -1.09%

