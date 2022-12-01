ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 12.50% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.840 -7.28%
GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 7.89% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.450 -6.75%
PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.290 7.27% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.850 -6.10%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.860 6.32% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.060 -5.55%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 74.990 6.16% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.570 -5.17%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.225 6.06% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 9.490 -3.85%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.890 4.55% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.710 -3.63%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.020 4.39% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.880 -3.09%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.240 4.35% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.050 -2.32%
NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 20.660 4.29% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.220 -2.27%
ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.790 4.07% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.080 -1.74%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 16.010 3.96% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 36.650 -1.72%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.820 3.80% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 23.110 -1.58%
NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.170 3.33% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.960 -1.49%
REH – REECE LIMITED 15.850 3.32% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.890 -1.49%
GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.800 3.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 29.350 -1.48%
MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.620 3.18% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 -1.47%
MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.300 3.14% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.300 -1.25%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.310 3.13% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.880 -1.18%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.005 3.08% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -1.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-12-22

6:00 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 01, 2022

11:23 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
The Short Report – 01 Dec 2022

11:01 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Collins Foods Hits Margin Wall

10:26 AM - Small Caps
5
Rudi’s View: Regrets, 2022 Delivered A Few

10:00 AM - Rudi's View

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: The Uranium Sprott Market

Nov 15 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Nov 2022

Nov 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-11-22

Nov 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-11-22

Nov 14 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
The Short Report – 10 Nov 2022

Nov 10 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: Midterm Elections, Banks, Iron Ore, Telcos

Nov 04 2022 - Weekly Reports