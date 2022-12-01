ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-12-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.180
|12.50%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.840
|-7.28%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.820
|7.89%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.450
|-6.75%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|9.290
|7.27%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|13.850
|-6.10%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|2.860
|6.32%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|11.060
|-5.55%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|74.990
|6.16%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|2.570
|-5.17%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.225
|6.06%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|9.490
|-3.85%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|6.890
|4.55%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.710
|-3.63%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.020
|4.39%
|MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED
|1.880
|-3.09%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.240
|4.35%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|5.050
|-2.32%
|NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
|20.660
|4.29%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|14.220
|-2.27%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.790
|4.07%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.080
|-1.74%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|16.010
|3.96%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|36.650
|-1.72%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.820
|3.80%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|23.110
|-1.58%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.170
|3.33%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|3.960
|-1.49%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|15.850
|3.32%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|9.890
|-1.49%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.800
|3.23%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|29.350
|-1.48%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.620
|3.18%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.690
|-1.47%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.300
|3.14%
|WEB – WEBJET LIMITED
|6.300
|-1.25%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.310
|3.13%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.880
|-1.18%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.005
|3.08%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.730
|-1.09%
