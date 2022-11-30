Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 30, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:38 AM

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.00

Shaw and Partners rates ((SLA)) as Buy (1) -

Silk Laser Australia's first quarter cash sales of $51.7m reflect a significant increase on the previous comparable period. Shaw and Partners finds the company well placed for long-term and profitable growth.

According to Shaw, the company continues to demonstrate prudent cost control and has implemented a series of strategic price increases to mitigate cost inflation since the beginning of the fiscal year.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.80 from $2.80.

This report was published on November 23, 2022.

Target price is $3.80 Current Price is $2.00 Difference: $1.8

If SLA meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 90% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.17.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.35.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNE TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $13.53

Bell Potter rates ((TNE)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

TechnologyOne reported profit before tax growth at the top end of its guidance range. Profits were up 15% year-on-year to $112.3m, while revenue grew 18% to $369.4m.

Bell Potter found strong growth in software as a service and annual recurring revenue, up 43% and 25% respectively, to be a highlight of the result.

The company did not yet provide guidance for the coming year, and will likely announce guidance following the first half as is company policy. It was suggested the outlook is strong and the company believes it can surpass its FY26 annual recurring revenue target of $500m.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy and the target price of $14.25 is retained.

This report was published on November 23, 2022.

Target price is $14.25 Current Price is $13.53 Difference: $0.72

If TNE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.00, suggesting downside of -3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.50 cents and EPS of 31.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 43.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.20 cents and EPS of 36.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.2, implying annual growth of 17.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((TNE)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Wilsons assesses a solid FY22 result for TechnologyOne and upgrades its rating to Overweight from Market Weight on the accelerated transition of customers to the subscription offering.

The broker highlights the non-discretionary nature of the company's products and admires revenue growth in the face of the subscription transition.

Management provided no short-term quantitative guidance though expects the business to double in size every five years.

Wilsons' target rises by 29% to $14.25 on increased long-term forecasts and a lower volatility assessment (Beta) for the company's shares relative to the overall market.

This report was published on November 23, 2022.

Target price is $14.25 Current Price is $13.53 Difference: $0.72

If TNE meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.00, suggesting downside of -3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 31.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 43.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.90 cents and EPS of 35.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.2, implying annual growth of 17.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TWE TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $13.66

Jarden rates ((TWE)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden reviews its Treasury Wine Estates forecasts after recent analysis and also incorporates the AGM trading update from more than a month ago. The target falls to $13.40 from $13.80 to reflect a higher assumed risk-free rate, modestly offset by earnings upgrades.

The broker's FY23 EPS forecasts are increased by 2% for FY23 driven by the US business and a favourable currency move, while Penfolds forecasts are trimmed on a more conservative marketing assumption.

The analyst believes tailwinds should exceed potential headwinds over the next two years. An Overweight rating is retained with management reiterating its targets at the AGM and as the premiumisation trend is expected to continue.

This report was published on November 23, 2022.

Target price is $13.40 Current Price is $13.66 Difference: minus $0.26 (current price is over target).

If TWE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $14.22, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 57.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 49.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 65.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.5, implying annual growth of 14.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 43.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources