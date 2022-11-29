The Overnight Report: Where’s Tank Man?

Daily Market Reports | Nov 29 2022

This story features CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CCX

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7243.00 + 2.00 0.03% S&P ASX 200 7229.10 – 30.40 – 0.42% S&P500 3963.94 – 62.18 – 1.54% Nasdaq Comp 11049.50 – 176.86 – 1.58% DJIA 33849.46 – 497.57 – 1.45% S&P500 VIX 22.21 + 1.71 8.34% US 10-year yield 3.70 + 0.01 0.33% USD Index 106.73 + 0.77 0.73% FTSE100 7474.02 – 12.65 – 0.17% DAX30 14383.36 – 158.02 – 1.09%

By Greg Peel

Uncertainty

The problem for Xi Jinping is not that zero-covid doesn’t work. It does work. China has recorded nominally far fewer cases and deaths from covid than the US, and in percentage of population terms, substantially fewer.

The problem is the country is under-vaccinated, and for those who are, it is pretty clear Sinovac, which was rushed to market in 2020 long before Pfizer/Moderna hit the shelves, doesn’t work. Xi has nevertheless refused to buy Western vaccines – that would be a severe loss of face.

China has been isolated from the latter variants of covid which have swept the globe, thanks to its border policy, so were it to open up now, the results could be devastating. Xi needs to get his country vaccinated, quickly, with something that works.

His biggest problem right now is the World Cup. Chinese fans are watching and wondering why no one is wearing a mask. Or for that matter, why Xi was not wearing a mask at the G20.

Late yesterday Beijing announced an “easing” of restrictions, in response to the protests. With no mention of the fire that killed ten, local officials have been told not to block access to apartment buildings. In Guangzhou, the current epicentre, mass testing requirements have been eased. But zero-covid? That’s not going anywhere.

The response to the situation was not as negative in the Australian market yesterday as it was on Wall Street overnight. Energy (-1.7%) and materials (-0.9%) led the ASX200 lower, with a total of seven sectors closing in the red.

Next worse was consumer discretionary (-0.7%), which on Friday basked in a glow of Black, while the banks (-0.4%) did their bit.

Discretionary was also rocked by data showing retail sales fell in October to mark the first monthly drop all year. Sales fell -0.2% after rising 0.6% in September and 0.9% in August. This might please a humbled Philip Lowe, while he sits in the Naughty Chair, and lead to a possible rate hike pause in December.

Or it might just be shoppers waited until last week to snap up bargains.

City Chic Collective’s ((CCX)) rapid weight loss program continued yesterday, as brokers responded to Friday’s news and subsequent share price trashing. Two FNArena database brokers conceded and downgraded to Hold, while two others are sticking with Buy, lest they look foolish. The stock fell another -25.6%.

The index banged around all day in a 40-point range, but closed much as it had opened.

Defensive sectors of communication services, healthcare, industrials and real estate posted modest gains.

Coal miners led the top five winners’ table, and lithium miners dominated the losers. A typical day, in other words.

There were steep falls in Chinese and Hong Kong markets yesterday and Wall Street has taken a tumble overnight. We don’t seem that perturbed nonetheless – the futures are up two points this morning.

More Stewed Apple

Apple has become the poster child for the Chinese unrest. Having fallen -2% on Friday specifically due to the Foxconn riots, the world’s biggest company fell -2.6% last night to again drag down all three US indices. But the implications for global growth reverberated across the wider market.

And the Fedheads were also at it again last night, ahead of this week’s inflation and jobs data.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said he favours more aggressive interest rate hikes to contain inflation, and that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates above 5% into 2024. New York Fed President John Williams said that US unemployment could climb to as high as 5% next year, versus October’s rate of 3.7%, in response to Fed hikes.

It wasn’t all bad news. Retailers applauded a general 2.9% year on year increase in sales across the Black Friday week, and 2.3% for online, concluding last night with Cyber Monday.

As has been pointed out, that’s actually below the general 2022 sales growth trend, and not being adjusted for inflation, it does not actually shape up that well.

Still, Amazon rose 0.6%.

The S&P500 discretionary sector closed down -0.6%, and all sectors closed in the red. Energy was the worst performer (-2.7%), despite oil prices recovering over the session from early steep losses.

Interestingly, Chinese stocks listed in the US were all higher last night, despite Chinese markets tumbling yesterday. Bold investors likely expect more policy responses from Beijing to prop up the economy.

Wall Street now nervously awaits a raft of significant economic data releases this week.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1740.90 – 14.40 – 0.82% Silver (oz) 20.93 – 0.51 – 2.38% Copper (lb) 3.64 + 0.02 0.67% Aluminium (lb) 1.16 – 0.01 – 0.51% Lead (lb) 0.96 + 0.00 0.27% Nickel (lb) 11.50 – 0.02 – 0.13% Zinc (lb) 1.32 + 0.00 0.05% West Texas Crude 76.99 + 0.71 0.93% Brent Crude 83.04 – 0.59 – 0.71% Iron Ore (t) 93.04 + 0.30 0.32%

Commodity prices are all looking a bit rabbit-in-the-headlights at present, but prices had already been coming down steadily due to growing Chinese covid cases and rolling lockdowns.

China’s woes are leading to renewed strength in the US dollar, which is up 0.7%.

The Aussie is down -1.1% at US$0.6649.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 2 points.

The US will see house prices and consumer confidence tonight.

Collins Foods ((CKF)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) report earnings today.

GrainCorp ((GNC)) goes ex.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AFG Australian Finance Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CCX City Chic Collective Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett NAN Nanosonics Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett OCL Objective Corp Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SIQ Smartgroup Corp Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SKO Serko Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms