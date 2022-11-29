ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 29 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.840 12.00% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.050 -19.82% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.165 10.00% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.675 -8.78% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 21.090 9.84% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.110 -5.95% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.680 7.94% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.510 -4.92% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.515 7.29% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.980 -4.89% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.350 6.69% ASX – ASX LIMITED 69.330 -4.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.595 6.25% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.000 -4.46% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.010 5.79% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.950 -3.88% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.880 4.72% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 2.920 -3.63% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.010 4.66% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.020 -3.45% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 3.96% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.930 -3.27% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.550 3.77% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.655 -2.93% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.420 3.70% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.200 -2.88% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 107.830 3.53% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 -2.86% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.210 3.50% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.070 3.37% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.955 -2.55% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.200 3.32% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.480 -2.52% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.630 3.28% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.430 -2.41% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.070 3.04% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.200 -2.38% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.730 2.98% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.550 -2.27%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms