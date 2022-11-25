Next Week At A Glance – 28 Nov – 2 Dec 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:55 AM

By Greg Peel

Once the US comes out of its Thanksgiving hangover, next week brings two big data releases in terms of Fed policy – October PCE numbers and November jobs numbers, on the Thursday and Friday.

The October CPI print went the right way but the PCE will need to corroborate, while any sign of easing labour market tightness would be applauded.

The US will also see consumer confidence, private sectors jobs and another revision of September quarter GDP.

In Australia, the countdown begins to our own September quarter GDP result the following week. Next week brings components construction work done and private sector capex.

We’ll also see numbers for retail sales, building approvals, private sector credit and house prices.

China will report November PMIs on Wednesday and everyone else will report manufacturing on Thursday – the first of the month.

We see the last trickle of AGMs for the year next week.

Collins Foods ((CKF)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) report earnings.

