ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.650 22.64% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.995 -28.42% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.620 11.06% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.170 -8.61% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.520 -7.14% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 7.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.460 -6.69% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.990 7.43% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.985 -5.74% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.925 6.94% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.335 -5.65% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.840 6.77% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.120 6.12% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.310 -5.01% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.575 6.06% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.675 -4.93% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.115 5.19% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.050 -4.75% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.130 4.56% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.290 -4.58% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.640 4.40% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.490 3.56% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 82.330 -4.31% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.070 3.50% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.780 -4.29% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.780 3.46% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.450 -4.26% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.300 3.45% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.500 -4.15% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.120 3.31% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 13.510 3.21% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.735 -3.92% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.965 3.15% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.000 -3.85% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.300 3.12% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.535 -3.60%

