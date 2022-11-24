ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.185 12.12% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.410 -8.77% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.230 9.53% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.980 -6.65% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.660 9.09% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.850 -4.15% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.755 8.63% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.920 -4.00% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.130 8.33% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.600 -3.56% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 7.89% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.690 -3.43% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.700 7.87% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.300 -3.36% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.975 7.14% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.470 -3.14% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.530 7.07% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.240 -3.03% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.390 6.92% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 -3.03% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.740 6.61% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.780 -2.85% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.765 6.25% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.620 -2.74% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.250 6.06% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.560 -2.66% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.650 6.00% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.560 -2.61% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.470 5.62% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.770 -2.53% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.865 5.49% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 4.60% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.430 -2.41% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.160 4.45% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.415 -2.41% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.190 4.25% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.615 -2.38% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.590 4.10% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 25.430 -2.19%

