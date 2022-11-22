ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.820 10.98% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.775 -6.06% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.810 10.63% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.370 -5.35% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.110 7.81% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.940 -4.63% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.770 7.25% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.160 -4.34% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 12.980 5.10% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.930 -3.93% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 16.930 4.83% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.750 -3.85% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.450 4.49% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.000 -3.65% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.600 -3.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 4.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 94.610 -3.22% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.265 3.92% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -2.86% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.995 3.91% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.410 -2.82% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.730 3.83% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.420 -2.56% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.190 3.80% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.610 -2.40% IGO – IGO LIMITED 16.060 3.55% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.250 -2.34% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.410 3.43% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.435 -2.25% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.930 3.35% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.500 -2.17% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.140 2.99% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -2.15% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 38.430 2.86% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 -2.06% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 85.330 2.83% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.990 -1.97%

