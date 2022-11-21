Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 21, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Nov 21 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A4N ACF ARU AVH AX1 BRG CPU CTM DRO ELD GDI IMM (2) INA JIN (2) MVF NEC PDL PRN RHC (2) RMS SCG SLH SUN SWM TNE XRO (3)

A4N ALPHA HPA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $0.59

Bell Potter rates ((A4N)) as Buy (1) -

Alpha HPA has announced Orica ((ORI)) will take a 5% equity interest in the company.

The pair have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to investigate the feasibility of establishing a high-purity aluminium product manufacturing facility in Canada, replicating the Gladstone HPA First Project, notes Bell Potter.

Orica will pay 44c a share for 45m new shares at 44c a share, delivering $19.8m in capital.

The broker says the deal validates the HPA Fris Project, and Alpha HPA can use the funds to continue the ramp up of Stage 1 production. Bell Potter also expects the Federal Government will soon tip in another $15.5m through its Critical Minerals Grant for Stage 1.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $1.02 from 95c.

This report was published on November 14, 2022.

Target price is $1.02 Current Price is $0.59 Difference: $0.425

If A4N meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 71% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 49.58.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.30.

ACF ACROW FORMWORK AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.56

Shaw and Partners rates ((ACF)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners initiates coverage of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services with a Buy, High Risk, rating and an 85c target price, expecting a total shareholder return of 66%.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is one of the country's largest specialist formwork and scaffolding providers and the broker notes that it is trading at a sharp discount to peers, despite outpacing on returns and posting double-digit earnings growth.

The broker notes the company is improving metrics across the board, having undertake a transformation program since its reverse listing on the ASX in 2022.

The broker estimates a four-year compound annual growth rate of 23% and notes management has upgraded FY23 guidance to sharply above consensus (its second), and the balance sheet is in respectable shape and the company offers a dividend.

The broker believes this is plausible given the positive outlook for the engineering and transport infrastructure sectors.

This report was published on November 14, 2022.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.29

If ACF meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 8.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.44.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 10.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.33.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.46

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Buy (1) -

Arafura Rare Earths' economic update reveals a 38% increase in capital expenditure costs to $1.59bn and a 32% increase in operating costs over the life of the mine (offset by an increase in the NdPr price outlook), and a final investment decision is due in March.

Bell Potter incorporates the changes into its model and adjusts interest costs up accordingly.

The broker's long-term NdPr forecasts sit sharply below the company's forecast, given it expects higher prices, high barriers to entry to delay supply, and geopolitics to hit supply. The broker also cuts its Australian dollar forecast.

Buy rating retained. Target price rises to 64c from 53c.

This report was published on November 15, 2022.

Target price is $0.64 Current Price is $0.46 Difference: $0.18

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.09.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.94 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.71.

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $2.20

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Market Weight (3) -

Avita Medical's September-quarter revenue outpaced Wilsons' forecasts by 9.6%. The broker now spies a road to profitability but remains sceptical.

Management raised guidance to US$33m-US$34m from US$30m, excluding BARDA.

Costs fell -17% during the period, RECELL was launched in Japan and the company is awaiting approval in its soft tissue reconstruction indication and vitiligo. Applications are expected to be submitted in December and the company is hoping approval will be granted by June 2023, given it qualifies for prioritised approval.

The broker observes the company appears to be holding its ground in the small burns market.

EPS forecasts rise 4% to 7% across FY22 to FY24.

Market Weight rating retained. Target price is $1.88, which compares with the last entry in the FNArena database of $1.74.

This report was published on November 14, 2022.

Target price is $1.88 Current Price is $2.20 Difference: minus $0.32 (current price is over target).

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 33.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 28.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.70.

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $1.65

Jarden rates ((AX1)) as Overweight (2) -

Accent Group's trading update for the first 18 weeks of FY23 outpaced consensus and Jarden's forecasts.

Management has confirmed it will roll out 50 new stores this half, double Jarden's estimate of 25 stores.

While cautious heading into Christmas and spying potential FX headwinds, the broker expects an upward market re-rating for the company given covid pressures appear to be abating.

EPS forecasts rise 21% in FY23 and the broker now sits 15% ahead of consensus.

Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $2.30 from $2.10.

This report was published on November 14, 2022.

Target price is $2.30 Current Price is $1.65 Difference: $0.65

If AX1 meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.86, suggesting upside of 12.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.10 cents and EPS of 13.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.2, implying annual growth of 110.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.80 cents and EPS of 14.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.3, implying annual growth of 9.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

