Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 16, 2022

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $5.87

Bell Potter rates ((A2M)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter considers the FDA approval for a2 Milk Co to sell its Stages 1 and 2 infant milk product until January 2023.

Management have indicated 1m tins in the 2H23, which is viewed as reasonable by the broker, while the company highlights margins will be lower than the average from higher costs to market and sell in the US.

Bell Potter adjusts earnings forecasts by 2% and 1% respectively for FY23 and FY24. The target is raised to $6.80 from $6.60 and the Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on November 4, 2022.

Target price is $6.80 Current Price is $5.87 Difference: $0.93

If A2M meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.00, suggesting downside of -14.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.14 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 19.61 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.3, implying annual growth of 28.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Neutral (3) -

a2 Milk Co reported the company received FDA approval to import its stages 1 and 2 infant formula into the US in the period up to January 2023. The stage 3 product doesn't need FDA approval, notes Jarden.

Although management envisages 1m cans into the US in FY23, the margins are likely be lower than average due to marketing and start-up costs.

Jarden places an 80% probability that a2 Milk Co will achieve 1m tins only in FY23, due to the challenging nature of the market.

Accordingly, earnings forecasts are revised up by 6% for FY23 and 4% for FY24 and the target is raised 5% to NZ$5.70.

A Neutral rating is maintained.

This report was published on November 4, 2022.

Current Price is $5.87. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $5.00, suggesting downside of -14.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.96 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.3, implying annual growth of 28.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APM APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Healthcare - Overnight Price: $3.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((APM)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs assesses the completed $240m acquisition of Equus Workforce Solutions by APM Human Services International.

Updating for the purchase as well as adjusted foreign exchange and interest rate assumptions, the broker's EPS forecasts increase by 2.6% and 2.7%, respectively, for FY23 and FY24.

The extension of the Disability Employment Services program until June 2025 is expected to boost the company's market share as contracts are moved to "high performing providers".

A Buy rating is retained and the price target moves to $4.30 from $4.20.

This report was published on November 3, 2022.

Target price is $4.30 Current Price is $3.09 Difference: $1.21

If APM meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.71.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.44.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $22.32

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden views the 1Q23 trading update from AUB Group as stronger than anticipated with Tysers performing ahead of expectations.

Management offered FY23 guidance of between $107.5m-$115m, including a $42.5m-$52.2m contribution from Tysers.

Earnings forecasts are marginally adjusted for the guidance update by -1.9% for FY23 and -0.1% for FY24.

The target is revised to $26.15 from $27.50 and a Buy rating is retained.

This report was published on November 7, 2022.

Target price is $26.15 Current Price is $22.32 Difference: $3.83

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $25.24, suggesting upside of 13.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 68.50 cents and EPS of 116.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.1, implying annual growth of 6.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 94.60 cents and EPS of 152.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 127.1, implying annual growth of 13.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 77.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BCB BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $0.28

Shaw and Partners rates ((BCB)) as Buy (1) -

The $76m raised in the first tranche of Bowen Coking Coal's $85m capital raising will allow the company to de-risk its ramp up phase.

Shaw and Partners highlights funds will be deployed for prepayments on port and rail capacity, with a third retained in working capital and for growth options.

The broker notes early port and rail payments will equate to stronger cash flow next year.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.49 from $0.51, on dilution from the capital raise.

This report was published on November 7, 2022.

Target price is $0.49 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.21

If BCB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 75% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.62.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.37.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $43.94

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

The commodities team at Goldman Sachs lowers its 2023 copper price forecasts to US$3.78/lb from US$4/lb due to weak Chinese property and European industry demand. The long run (2026) forecast is unchanged at US$4/lb.

The broker suggests either BHP Group or Rio Tinto for investors looking for copper exposure.

The target for BHP Group falls to $42.30 from $42.50. Buy.

Apart from existing copper assets and an around US$20bn copper project pipeline (mainly located in Chile), BHP is looking to grow its portfolio further via a takeover of OZ Minerals ((OZL)).

This report was published on November 7, 2022.

Target price is $42.30 Current Price is $43.94 Difference: minus $1.64 (current price is over target).

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $41.95, suggesting downside of -4.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 234.05 cents and EPS of 352.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.47. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 426.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 309.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 191.24 cents and EPS of 345.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 401.6, implying annual growth of -5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 293.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources