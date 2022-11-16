ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:25 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.410 17.14% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.165 -12.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.785 12.14% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 -9.52% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.900 8.86% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.185 -9.20% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.940 6.70% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.620 -7.75% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.265 6.00% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.230 -7.17% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.710 5.83% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.590 -7.09% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.460 4.45% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.115 -7.08% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.840 4.31% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.655 -6.43% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.125 4.17% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.520 -5.62% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.540 4.14% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.485 -5.41% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.740 4.05% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 -5.03% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.970 3.97% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 35.980 -5.02% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.120 3.92% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.765 -4.97% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.550 3.66% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.400 -4.76% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.990 3.66% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.090 -4.57% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.805 3.21% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.520 -4.55% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 82.750 3.13% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 31.580 -4.33% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.620 3.12% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.120 -4.29% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.680 2.78% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.580 -4.13% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.010 2.39% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.270 -3.81%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms