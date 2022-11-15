Providoor Enlists commercetools and Convert Digital to Drive Revenue Through Advanced, Scalable Customer Experiences

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

On a mission to enable customers to experience five-star restaurants’ best dishes from home, Providoor partners with commercetools and Convert Digital to improve customer experiences and scale globally

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australia’s leading home-delivery restaurant marketplace, Providoor , has partnered with commercetools , the leading provider of headless and composable commerce, and eCommerce web design and development agency, Convert Digital , to launch its brand new website. Leveraging commercetools Composable Commerce, the new digital platform improves operational efficiency, supports multi-region growth at scale, and accelerates revenue growth through advanced, modern customer experiences.

The global food delivery market is worth over $150B with food delivery online spending and transactions growing 30% between 2018 and 2021 in Australia. To support Providoor’s market share growth, the new commercetools-powered features, developed by Convert Digital, include same-day delivery, and real-time inventory visibility to ensure customer needs and demands are met, especially around peak demand periods.

Providoor, a marketplace enabling Australians to access the nation’s best restaurants from home, was launched in Melbourne by celebrity chef Shane Delia amid the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns which notoriously impacted the region’s food and beverage industry. The company has since helped restaurants deliver over 1 million meals, and expanded its operations to Sydney and, most recently, Brisbane. Providoor distinctively gives customers as close to an in-restaurant meal as possible by allowing them to complete the last steps of the cooking process.

"Partnering with commercetools and Convert Digital allows us to scale and launch same-day delivery, customise luxury food ordering and deliver superior user experiences, without having to rebuild basic eCommerce flows. The ability to build scalable experiences is key in our next era of growth as we aim to capture a greater share of the multi-billion-dollar food delivery market," said Elizabeth Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Providoor. "Our mission is to make exceptional food experiences accessible. commercetools and Convert Digital are enabling our mission by giving us the technical foundation we need to launch in new cities, create new experiences and grow our restaurant partners."

As Providoor’s popularity skyrocketed the brand quickly outgrew the limitations of its previous website, requiring a more flexible platform solution with unrestricted API functionality. Selected for its products’ flexibility and extensibility, commercetools alleviates these restrictions and will unify Providoor’s platform domestically, while helping the business scale globally by supporting additional user experiences for both end users and restaurant partners. With a new portal just for these partners, this integration will give business users greater control over their own innovation as Providoor scales.

"commercetools, Convert Digital and Providoor have a shared ambition in making both the client and end-user experience seamless and frictionless. The ability to continuously innovate, scale and adapt is paramount to success in today’s constantly evolving commerce landscape. Consumers have dozens of options to choose from when it comes to meal delivery, so in order to be successful, the customer experience cannot falter," said Scott Treller, Vice President of APAC at commercetools. "We’re thrilled that Providoor has selected commercetools to help improve its customer experiences and power its global expansion."

"We are so proud to have worked with Providoor to seamlessly connect the very best chefs and restaurants with diners across Australia. The fully flexible and adaptable new site is totally future-proof and positioned to support Providoor’s exponential growth plans," said Andrew Waite, Managing Director at Convert Digital. "This is a huge step forward for the Convert Digital team as we further develop our expertise within the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) ecosystem."

Convert Digital is a leading Australian platform-for-purpose eCommerce web design and development agency, winners of the commercetools APAC Partner of the Year Award for 2022. Find out more here: www.convertdigital.com.au

As the leading provider of headless commerce , commercetools enables the digital commerce experiences for many notable brands worldwide including Kmart, Koala Sleep, and Qantas in Australia. To learn more about commercetools, its powerful technology, and how it’s helping businesses, like Providoor, scale globally, create powerful, highly customized commerce experiences, and drive revenue, please visit www.commercetools.com .

About commercetools

The inventor of headless commerce, commercetools is an innovative technology disruptor that has established itself as an industry-leading eCommerce software provider. Today, some of the world’s most iconic brands and growth-focused businesses trust commercetools to provide powerful, flexible, scalable solutions that support their ever-evolving digital commerce needs. As the visionaries leading the modern MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture movement, commercetools provides customers with the agility to innovate and iterate on the fly, merge on and off-line channels, drive higher revenue and future-proof their eCommerce business.

Based in Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, commercetools is singularly focused on leading a future of limitless commerce possibilities.

About Convert Digital

Convert Digital is a leading platform-for-purpose eCommerce web design and development agency, winners of the commercetools APAC Partner of the Year Award for 2022. Their approach is centered around understanding the needs of their clients to create value through thoughtful design and architecture of effective ecosystems to support business operations and growth. Convert Digital has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland, find out more here: www.convertdigital.com.au

