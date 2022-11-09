Dr Boreham’s Crucible: Qbiotics Group

Small Caps | Nov 09 2022

Having brought a canine cancer treatment to market, Qbiotic’s focus has returned to treating two-legged cancers including melanoma and other difficult-to-treat cancers

By Tim Boreham

Chief executive officer: Dr Victoria Gordon

Qbiotics is a public unlisted company

Shares on issue: 488m

Share price: $1.27 (Based on the average of the last 10 trades through the company’s facility, between August 25, 2022 and September 20, 2022)

Nominal valuation: $619m

Financials (12 months to June 2022): revenue $1.54m (down -19%), government grants $6.38m (up 8%), loss of $18m (previously a -$14.3m loss), cash on hand $84m (down -16%)

Board: Rick Holliday Smith (chair), Dr Victoria Gordon, Dr Paul Reddell (executive director), Andrew Denver, Dr Steve Ogbourne, Neville Mitchell, Dr Susan Foden, Nicholas Moore, Prof Bruce Robinson, Hamish Corlett (TDM representative)

Major shareholders: TDM Growth Partners 11.4%, Dr Gordon 6.73%, Dr Reddell 6.14%.

This column first appeared in Biotech Daily biotechdaily.com.au

