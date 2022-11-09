Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 09, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Nov 09 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABY ACL ANZ (2) ARU AUT CIA CTD (2) DDH EBO FMG (3) GT1 GUD HPG IFL JBH (2) JHG KAR LYC (2) MCR NCM NTO (2) OPY PEN PGL PNI QAL QUB REH RRL SND SUL (2) VHT WES (2) WGX

ABY ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $1.66

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABY)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Adore Beauty has reported a -29% year-on-year revenue decline in its first quarter as it cycles tough lockdown spending in the previous comparable period. Shaw and Partners notes the result is an improvement on the last two quarters.

While active customers decreased -9% on last year, repeat customer growth of 14% was the mainstay of revenue generation according to the broker.

Shaw and Partners highlights strategic initiatives are now starting to meaningfully contribute, with loyalty program members accounting for more than 60% of sales.

The rating is downgraded to Hold from Buy and the target price decreases to $1.80 from $2.50.

This report was published on October 28, 2022.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $1.66 Difference: $0.14

If ABY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 553.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 127.69.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.35

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs assesses the announcement from Australian Clinical Labs that the company has conducted a thorough investigation into a cyber breach of the recently acquired Medilab business, which transpired in February 2022.

Management has ensured the market there has been no misuse of the compromised data of 129,000 Medicare numbers (and names), 28,000 credit card numbers/names and 18,000 pathology tests and is contacting customers.

Australian Clinical Labs is confident the rest of the company has not been impacted and the affected server is decommissioned.

Goldman Sachs retains a Buy rating and a $5.70 target price.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $3.35 Difference: $2.35

If ACL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.85.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.96.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $24.40

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Neutral (3) -

ANZ Bank reported better than expected growth in FY22 cash earnings of 5% compared to Goldman Sachs' forecast of 1.4%, with higher than anticipated NIM of 1.8% in the September quarter.

The broker noted the SET1 ratio of 12.29% in the 2H22 came in better than expected and business lending of 15% boosted loan book growth by 6.5%.

The broker adjusts earnings forecasts by 6.1% and 0.9% for FY23 abd FY24, respectively and continues to prefer Westpac Bank ((WBC)) over ANZ Bank due to the higher exposure to Australia deposits alongside expected falling costs.

A Neutral rating is retained, while the target moves to $26.25 from $26.09.

This report was published on October 28, 2022.

Target price is $26.25 Current Price is $24.40 Difference: $1.85

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.54, suggesting upside of 12.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 158.00 cents and EPS of 233.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 240.8, implying annual growth of -3.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 156.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 161.00 cents and EPS of 220.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 238.6, implying annual growth of -0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 161.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ANZ)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden remains cautious on ANZ Bank post FY22 results, in spite of the better than expected NIM at the end of September of 1.80%.

Looking ahead, the broker anticipates ongoing cost pressures, growing mortgage and deposit competition which will increasingly offset the expected improvement in NIM over the 1H23.

ANZ Bank's macro economic forecasts are also viewed as too positive, with a forecast cash rate of 3.85% and unemployment of 3.1% versus Jarden's expectations of 4.7% for FY23.

EPS forecasts are raised 6% for FY23 and 2% for FY24. The target is raised to $24.50 from $23.50 and the Underweight rating is retained.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $24.50 Current Price is $24.40 Difference: $0.1

If ANZ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $27.54, suggesting upside of 12.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 154.00 cents and EPS of 229.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 240.8, implying annual growth of -3.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 156.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 161.00 cents and EPS of 237.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 238.6, implying annual growth of -0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 161.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.33

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter concludes the recent sell-off in shares of Arafura Rare Earths has been overdone, after revisiting the effect of capex increases upon the Nolans rare earths project.

The broker believes inflationary impacts have well and truly been priced into the story and retains its Speculative Buy rating, while the target slips to 53c from 54c.

Demand for Nolans’ potential output should continue to be supported by growing demand from the electric vehicle sector, according to the analyst, as well as the need to de-risk supply chains.

Western economies rely on rare earths for defense technology and their own decarbonisation targets, points out Bell Potter.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $0.53 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.2

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 61% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.34.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.63 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources