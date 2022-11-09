ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 09 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.565 13.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 23.040 -11.15% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.780 12.66% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.750 -10.38% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.845 11.18% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.610 -8.50% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.870 10.83% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.225 -8.16% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.760 9.73% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.570 -6.39% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.220 9.42% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.520 -5.88% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 9.38% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.740 -5.73% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.350 9.30% CSR – CSR LIMITED 4.410 -5.36% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.050 9.04% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.030 -5.31% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.170 8.88% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.120 -5.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.145 8.02% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.530 7.75% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 20.810 -4.54% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.070 6.96% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.860 -4.35% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 19.410 6.88% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 114.110 -4.27% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 10.040 6.81% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.450 -3.87% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 35.810 6.23% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.460 -3.53% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.870 6.10% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.280 -3.53% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.580 6.02% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.620 5.88% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.390 -3.30% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.340 5.70% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.620 -3.13%

