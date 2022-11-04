Crazy Domains Celebrates Every #CrazyGoodIdea in Latest Brand Campaign

PR NewsWire | 9:20 AM

Crazy Domains inspires every business or individual to take their #crazygoodidea and turn it into a profitable business online.

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Australia’s top web solutions provider, Crazy Domains, revealed their ‘Crazy Good Idea‘ campaign, a multi-channel effort that provides businesses simple solutions to break the barriers to eCommerce success.

The campaign unveiled its brand video on November 1. The clip narrates how the main character, Josh, followed his "gintuition", made use of the right online solutions from Crazy Domains, and ultimately grew his alcohol-free gin business online.

The brand video showcases the limitless potential of establishing an online presence to make great ideas happen. You may view the ad here.

Amplifying the campaign’s message are product videos that inspire businesses to take their first digital steps. The videos feature .AU domains and the Business Builder package.

Now that the direct .AU domains are public, businesses can register a short and memorable web address with an auDA-accredited registrar like Crazy Domains.

Business Builder, on the other hand, is an end-to-end online package for growing businesses, users can:

Register a branded domain

Get fast, reliable, and secure web hosting

Build a professional website in minutes

"As a web solutions provider, our core premise is about helping our customers make the most of their ideas – no matter how crazy or how good they might seem," said Hendrik Kruizinga, Newfold Digital’s Marketing Vice President in the Asia-Pacific region. "This means helping them establish a formidable online presence and growing it with digital services and online marketing, opening up opportunities for growth."

Promos and activities

Crazy Domains is running a sitewide sale for the campaign period only. Brands can take advantage of huge discounts of up to 75 percent off hosting, domains, security, online marketing, and other proven digital solutions to grow their business online.

Crazy Domains is also running the Crazy Good Idea contest on social media. Anyone with an Australian Business Number (ABN) is eligible to join. Winners receive a one-year Business Builder Package, and a special grand prize will be awarded to the most ‘Crazy Good’ business idea.

Interested applicants can follow Crazy Domains on Facebook or Instagram to learn more.

About Crazy Domains

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2000. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown to become the #1 Online Solutions Provider in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India. Our solutions include cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more—all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We assist entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses go from good to legendary.

