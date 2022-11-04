Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 04, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 1:09 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABB AD8 AGY AND BC8 BRB (2) CDA (2) COL (2) CSS EBR ELO (2) EXP GSS ILU IMD KGN (2) LRS LYC MAD (2) MGR (2) MIN (2) MPL MZZ OZL (2) PBH (3) PLT RRL RWC TAH TSI (3) WSP WTC XPN

RRL REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.50

Bell Potter rates ((RRL)) as Buy (1) -

The Tropicana operations were a standout in 1Q results for Regis Resources, according to Bell Potter, while Duketon underperformed.

Overall production of 114.8koz was shy of the broker's 119.2koz forecast and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,782/oz exceeded the expected $1,541/oz.

Higher costs haven't greatly impacted on valuation due to a higher Australian dollar gold price, and the analyst reduces the target to $2.68 from $2.70. Buy.

This report was published on October 28, 2022.

Target price is $2.68 Current Price is $1.50 Difference: $1.18

If RRL meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 79% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.73, suggesting upside of 16.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 14.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.1, implying annual growth of 345.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 29.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.2, implying annual growth of -35.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RWC RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $3.09

JP Morgan rates ((RWC)) as Overweight (1) -

The 1Q23 results from Reliance Worldwide reflected a lack of visibility and the volatile nature of sales and margins according to JP Morgan.

The broker points to falling volumes in September and October and the company guided to inventory draw downs in the 2H23 which implies management anticipates further sales declines, forecast by JP Morgan at -5% in 3Q23 and -15% in Q4.

JP Morgan lowers EPS forecasts by -13% for FY23 and -13% for FY24, the dividend estimates are accordingly reduced by -11% and -5% for the corresponding periods.

An Overweight rating is retained and the target is adjusted to $4.30 from $4.75.

This report was published on October 26, 2022.

Target price is $4.30 Current Price is $3.09 Difference: $1.21

If RWC meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.84, suggesting upside of 25.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.50 cents and EPS of 16.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 15.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.5, implying annual growth of 3.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TAH TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((TAH)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs assesses the Q1 trading update for Tabcorp Holdings which was provided at the AGM and was largely as expected.

The company reported 18.7% revenue growth in the quarter over the previous period, while wagering and media rose 14.4% and market share for digital was unchanged.

Gaming services grew at 91.7% due to the cycling of around $42m in "fee relief" in the 1H22. The Sell rating and 80c target are unchanged.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.96 Difference: minus $0.16 (current price is over target).

If TAH meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.06, suggesting upside of 12.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.9, implying annual growth of -98.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.4, implying annual growth of 12.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TSI TOP SHELF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $1.22

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TSI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Top Shelf International's distribution arrangements with Coles Group ((COL)) continue to see strong in-store sell through, with NED Whisky and Grainshaker Vodka now the seventh and tenth highest selling products for their respective segments.

Canaccord Genuity found the first quarter largely as expected, with Top Shelf International reporting group revenue of $6.9m and cash receipts of $8.2m. Over the quarter $1.4m was invested into 'Brand', $0.8m into whisky, and $1.3m into agave.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.92 are retained.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $1.92 Current Price is $1.22 Difference: $0.705

If TSI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 58% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.15.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((TSI)) as Hold (3) -

Moelis lowers FY23/24 revenue estimates by -5%/-3%, to align with slightly softer branded revenue, revealed in Q1 results, and to reflect a minor shift in first agave sales estimates.

After taking into account the Q1 results, a de-rating for international peers and an estimated requirement for -$5m in new equity in FY24, the broker's target falls to $1.27 from $1.56.

The analyst is cautious on the funding outlook because of $15.8m in net debt and the expectation for ongoing cash burn after a free cash flow burn of -8.5m in Q1. The latter included -$3m on advertising for key branding sponsorships.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $1.27 Current Price is $1.22 Difference: $0.055

If TSI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 31.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.86.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 18.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.71.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Shaw and Partners rates ((TSI)) as Buy (1) -

Top Shelf International's September-quarter result appears to have fallen shy of Shaw and Partners' forecasts, as a higher-than-forecast cash burn took the shine off the company's strong revenue growth of more than 250%.

The broker notes NED is now the 7th highest selling whisky across the Coles Liquor Group channel.

Shaw and Partners maintains the company's opportunity far exceeds its valuation and notes growth in vodka outpaced its own expectations.

Meanwhile, the agave market represents a strong opportunity, says the broker, following the launch of the company's Act of Treason brand during the quarter.

Buy rating retained. Target price eases to $1.70 from $1.79.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $1.70 Current Price is $1.22 Difference: $0.485

If TSI meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 27.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 4.37.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.82.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WSP WHISPIR LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $0.43

Shaw and Partners rates ((WSP)) as Buy (1) -

Whispir's September-quarter cashflow and activities updates missed Shaw and Partners' forecasts, the company posting a sharp decline in annual recurring revenue and a cash burn of -9.2%.

Management reiterated it expects to reach positive cash flow in FY24 (although the broker expects this a stretch); considers the ARR hit to be a one-off; and says cash flow should start trending upward from here.

The broker appreciates the company's strong sales pipeline and the expansion of its carrier relationships. Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $2 from $3.50.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $1.57

If WSP meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 365% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 16.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.67.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.64.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $57.30

Jarden rates ((WTC)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden reviews global supply chain dynamics heading into WiseTech Global's annual general meeting in late November.

While the broker accepts the company's valuation is lofty, it believes the company's strong balance sheet and continued global contract wins justify the broker's Overweight rating.

Jarden says peers are guiding to continued strong demand and growth and an easing of supply chain constraints, and they report demand for software is rising as Amazon disruption raises the bar for fast, reliable, consistent delivery.

Overweight rating retained. Target price eases to $58 from $64.

This report was published on October 27, 2022.

Target price is $58.00 Current Price is $57.30 Difference: $0.7

If WTC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $59.92, suggesting upside of 4.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.40 cents and EPS of 71.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.1, implying annual growth of 27.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 75.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.10 cents and EPS of 95.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 60.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 98.3, implying annual growth of 29.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 58.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XPN XPON TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $0.15

Shaw and Partners rates ((XPN)) as Buy (1) -

XPON Technologies delivered a strong first quarter, with margins increasing 3 percentage points to 69% and annual recurring revenue up $1.8m in the quarter to $18.2m, comments Shaw and Partners.

Shaw attributes flat quarter-on-quarter annual recurring revenue growth to foreign exchange movements.

Following the update, Shaw and Partners has increased its full year gross margin assumptions 2 percentage points to 68%. The broker expects XPON Technologies is fully funded through to a breakeven in FY24.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.38 are retained.

This report was published on November 24, 2022.

Target price is $0.38 Current Price is $0.15 Difference: $0.23

If XPN meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 153% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.89.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources