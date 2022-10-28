Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $3.36

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as Buy (1) -

While Australian Clinical Labs achieved the run-rate in the 1Q required to reach Goldman Sachs' FY23 expectations, covid PCR testing slowed sharply throughout the quarter.

Excluding covid testing, 1Q organic base revenue grew at more than 5% year-on-year, which the broker suggests is modestly ahead of market expectations. Management believes industry base volumes will continue to progressively recover into 2023.

The analyst prefers Buy-rated Australian Clinical Labs over Neutral-rated Healius ((HLS)) and Sonic Healthcare ((SHL)), which has a Sell rating. The $5.70 target price is unchanged.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $3.36 Difference: $2.34

If ACL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 34.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.88.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $66.82

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Underweight (4) -

Daily average futures volumes in September were flat on the previous corresponding period, with longer term contract volumes falling by -9%. Cash equity turnover was also -10% weaker, driven mostly by reduced market turnover, explains Jarden.

Capital raisings also deteriorated, with IPO activity still particularly weak, notes the analyst.

Jarden keeps its Underweight rating for the ASX on valuation and because of risks surrounding the CHESS replacement project. The target falls to $70.60 from $73.30.

This report was published on October 12, 2022.

Target price is $70.60 Current Price is $66.82 Difference: $3.78

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $79.79, suggesting upside of 19.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 246.30 cents and EPS of 273.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 273.0, implying annual growth of 3.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 246.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 263.00 cents and EPS of 292.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 285.1, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 257.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $39.49

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

BHP Group's 1Q result revealed lower grades and throughput at both Escondida and Spence in Chile, and a -24% decline in met coal production in Queensland from wet weather and ongoing labour shortages.

As a result, the 1Q was weaker than Goldman Sachs expected, with an -11% quarter-on-quarter decrease in copper production. Pilbara iron ore production increased by 1% to 72.1Mt versus the consensus estimate for 71.5Mt.

Management's FY23 production and cost guidance for all commodities remains unchanged.

The broker retains its Buy rating and reduces its target to $42.50 from $43.50.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $42.50 Current Price is $39.49 Difference: $3.01

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.12, suggesting upside of 6.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 232.53 cents and EPS of 357.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.89%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 453.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 330.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 189.99 cents and EPS of 345.95 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 420.7, implying annual growth of -7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 307.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.61

Bell Potter rates ((BPT)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter assesses the Q1 production of 5.3MMboe as an -8% fall on the previous quarter with Western Flank missing on expectations because of floods and Victorian Otways' field declining at a higher rate.

A cash position of $38m and available liquidity of $638m at quarter end is viewed by Bell Potter as sufficient to fund and fulfill the energy production targets.

Earnings forecasts are updated by -1% for FY23 and 3% in FY24 for changes in the production, costs and foreign exchange, notes the broker.

The target price is lowered to $2.20 from $2.30. A Buy rating is retained and the valuation is considered appealing relative to other stocks in the sector.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $1.61 Difference: $0.59

If BPT meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.82, suggesting upside of 13.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.8, implying annual growth of 12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.8, implying annual growth of 12.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources