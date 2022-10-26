The Overnight Report: Just When You Thought It Was Safe

Daily Market Reports | 9:11 AM

This story features AMPOL LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ALD

World Overnight SPI Overnight 6848.00 + 56.00 0.82% S&P ASX 200 6798.60 + 19.20 0.28% S&P500 3859.11 + 61.77 1.63% Nasdaq Comp 11199.12 + 246.50 2.25% DJIA 31836.74 + 337.12 1.07% S&P500 VIX 28.46 – 1.39 – 4.66% US 10-year yield 4.11 – 0.13 – 2.98% USD Index 110.87 – 1.13 – 1.01% FTSE100 7013.48 – 0.51 – 0.01% DAX30 13052.96 + 121.51 0.94%

By Greg Peel

Rest versus Resources

The futures suggested up 28 but the ASX200 jumped over 50 points from the open yesterday following strength on Wall Street. Selling hit at midday and the index did not recover to the close.

Perhaps some caution ahead of last night’s budget.

All sectors closed in the green yesterday except for two – energy and materials.

Energy fell -1.6% on slightly lower oil prices but more so on a -12.6% fall in Ampol ((ALD)) after a disappointing quarter. The result surprised given the opposite was true for rival Viva Energy ((VEA)) last week, hence hopes were also up for Ampol.

Materials fell -1.2%, with New Hope Corp ((NHC)) falling -6.2%, Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) -4.5% and OZ Minerals ((OZL)) -4.3% to all land in the index top five losers.

For other sectors, the driving force was lower bond yields, with the Aussie ten-year falling -7 points to 4.07% and the two-year -5 points to 3.45%.

This was positive for the banks (+1.0%), healthcare (+1.0%), discretionary (+1.3%), communication services (+1.6%) and real estate (+1.7%).

Technology nonetheless was underwhelmed, rising only 0.2%, while industrials managed a 0.3% gain despite an index-topping -13.4% plunge for Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) on a profit warning.

We have an interesting set-up heading into today’s trade.

Firstly, there appeared to be nothing market-moving in last night’s budget. Perhaps a boost for childcare-related stocks. Maybe caution in energy on potential government intervention, but that risk has been around for a while.

The S&P500 was up for a third session last night, by 1.6%, thanks to a drop in the US ten-year yield. Our futures were up 56 points at the close of the market.

After the close of Wall Street and the SPI, Microsoft and Google reported earnings.

Microsoft (Dow) disappointed on cloud growth and is down -2.6% in the aftermarket. Google posted the slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2013, reflecting falling ad demand, and is down -6.2%.

Also reporting were chipmaker Texas Instruments, which is down -5.2%. The only bright spot was Visa (Dow), which is up 1.4%. Visa noted the US consumer remains resilient.

All things being equal, Google’s move in particular will knock the Nasdaq for six tonight, and impact heavily on the S&P500.

Then there’s reports from Meta and Amazon tonight.

Of course, none of these stocks are replicated in Australia, but that never seems to matter.

And, oh, we get the CPI data today.

Thanks Rishi

The new new UK prime minister has promised “economic stability”. Last night long-end UK bond yields fell back to the levels they were at before the whole Truss mini-budget nightmare began. Had the Tories chosen Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss in the first place, the crisis could have been averted.

The US two-year yield fell slightly last night but the ten-year fell -13 points to 4.11%. The pound rose and the US dollar index fell -1.0%.

The result was a third consecutive positive session on Wall Street, and the first time in the run the Nasdaq has outperformed. The S&P500 last night broke through technical resistance at 3800. The Dow hit a six-week high.

As the earnings reports now roll in in earnest, net earnings growth in the S&P is running at 5.8% – better than hoped, albeit below the 7.0% average of the prior four quarters (as of the close of trade last night).

Report highlights last night included Dow stocks Coca-Cola, which rose 2.4% after successfully passing through higher costs into higher prices (not a good sign for inflation), and Boeing, up 3.2%, while 3M managed a 0.1% gain.

But this is all before the Microsoft and Google reports.

Visa may have lauded a resilient consumer, but the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index has fallen to 102.5 from 107.8 last month – still slightly optimistic (low unemployment) but in complete contrast to Michigan Uni’s bi-monthly index which is at historical lows.

The Case-Shiller 20-city house-price index fell -1.3% in August, its second consecutive monthly decline. Falls have extended since August.

So, back to tonight’s earnings reports.

Snap, Google and Meta all rely on advertising spend. Snap fell -30% and Google -6% on slower advertising. Tonight it’s Meta’s turn.

Meta rallied 6% during last night’s session and is down -4.4% in the aftermarket.

Amazon is all about the consumer, but also about web services and the cloud. Microsoft reported weak cloud numbers.

Amazon rose 0.7% during the session and is down -1.9% in the aftermarket.

To further complicate, both companies report after the bell tonight.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1653.20 + 3.90 0.24% Silver (oz) 19.36 + 0.06 0.31% Copper (lb) 3.38 – 0.05 – 1.49% Aluminium (lb) 1.08 + 0.00 0.19% Lead (lb) 0.87 – 0.00 – 0.06% Nickel (lb) 9.69 – 0.24 – 2.45% Zinc (lb) 1.33 – 0.02 – 1.73% West Texas Crude 84.94 + 0.19 0.22% Brent Crude 92.91 – 0.47 – 0.50% Iron Ore (t) 94.61 + 0.10 0.11%

Not a lot to see here – more to-ing and fro-ing in base metals.

The Aussie is back up again – 1.3% to US$0.6392 on the dollar’s fall.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 56 points or 0.8%, pre-Microsoft/Google.

September quarter CPI today.

There is a very long list of AGMs and quarterly reporters today, to be pipped only by tomorrow’s list.

Notable among the list of either today are Coles ((COL)), Woolworths ((WOW)), Mirvac ((MGR)) and Whitehaven Coal.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BEN Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CVN Carnarvon Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie IAG Insurance Australia Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett IDX Integral Diagnostics Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse NVX Novonix Speculative Buy Morgans RBL Redbubble Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS S32 South32 Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett SDF Steadfast Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett SGM Sims Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie SUN Suncorp Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett TCL Transurban Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett ZIP Zip Co Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms