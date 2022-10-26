Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 26, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.89

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter retains a positive view on Aroa Biosurgery and the recent pre-clinical trials validate the Enivo device, highlights the analyst.

The next stage is a human pilot study to test the device relative to existing ones on the market and Bell Potter considers the "theoretical advantage" of the product is that Aroa-ECM may increase the speed of tissue healing and wound closure.

A Buy rating and $1.40 target are retained with forecasts based on existing (competitor's) product sales Endoform, Myriad and OviTex and minimal revenues from the Enivo product.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $0.89 Difference: $0.51

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 57% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.69.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 890.00.

BCB BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $0.32

Shaw and Partners rates ((BCB)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners assesses the Q3 results for Bowen Coking Coal, which included the first two 40,000t shipment from Bluff, generating revenues of $31m and the first shipment from Broadmeadow East.

As operations are ramped up, cashflow is expected to become positive in Q4 with forecast revenues of $100m and operating costs of -$60m.

Shaw and Partners expects coal prices to stay high for the next 2-3 years and views Bowen Coking Coal as having a growth trajectory to 405Mtpa in that time frame.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.51 are retained.

This report was published on October 18, 2022.

Target price is $0.51 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.195

If BCB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 45.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.76.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $276.00

Wilsons rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (1) -

CSL provided an update on the Vifor acquisition which Wilsons views positively, with the company detailing the strategic rational for the purchase.

Of note the company will enhance the development of assets in the Chronic Kidney Disease space to include nephrology and dialysis.

Wilsons adjusted earnings forecasts by -7% for FY23 and -6% for FY24 including a lowering of the Vifor contribution by -19% for FY23 and -8% for FY24.

The broker maintains earnings forecasts for Behring and Seqirus and raises the working capital estimates.

Overweight. The target price is lowered -7% to $318.33 from $342.55.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $318.33 Current Price is $276.00 Difference: $42.33

If CSL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $323.95, suggesting upside of 17.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 337.06 cents and EPS of 757.68 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.43. Current consensus EPS estimate is 868.7, implying annual growth of N/A. Current consensus DPS estimate is 402.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.8.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 402.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 389.46 cents and EPS of 877.21 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.46. Current consensus EPS estimate is 1077.7, implying annual growth of 24.1%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 494.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%. Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 494.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

DSE DROPSUITE LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $0.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DSE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity were very upbeat about Dropsuite's Q3 results, pointing to 79% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), compared to 63% growth in the previous quarter.

The broker considers Dropsuite as "one of the fastest growing stocks on the ASX" with the addition of 78k new users, bringing total users to 886k, representing 54% growth on a year ago.

Free cash flow rose and the gross margin improved to 66%, an ongoing improvement over the last two quarters, while cash levels reached $23m.

Canaccord Genuity sees further upside to medium term earnings forecasts with the upgraded ARR estimates below the current growth rates.

A Buy rating is retained and the target is raised to 32c from 30c.

This report was published on October 20, 2022.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.115

If DSE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 205.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 102.50.

