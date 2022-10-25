Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 25, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALK CGC (4) CRN CSL (3) EDV (2) MTS (2) NWS PEB SGR TLX

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.65

Bell Potter rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Alkane Resources reported 1Q23 trading results, which came in with higher gold production of 19.5koz compared to Bell Potter's forecast of 14.4koz. Costs ($1191/oz), gold sales (18.3koz) and unsold bullion stocks (4.3koz) were also higher than expected.

The company reaffirmed guidance of 55koz to 60koz and costs of $1650/oz to $1900/oz.

Earnings forecasts are increased by Bell Potter to account for the changes to forecast commodity prices and foreign exchanges rate assumptions, with FY23 raised 5% and FY24 raised 19%

The price target is lowered -23% to $1.00 from $1.30 on the back of a higher discount rate and lower valuations for "copper development companies"

Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on October 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.35

If ALK meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.66.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.27.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGC COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $2.25

Bell Potter rates ((CGC)) as Buy (1) -

"Citrus sours CY22" for Costa Group according to Bell Potter.

The company's trading update reaffirmed the quality issues for citrus that had been flagged in the July update, with the packing rates coming in -20% below the budget, notes the broker.

Other divisions continue to trade well and Costa Group adjusts EBITDA earnings guidance to $220m, which is below consensus of $230m to $260m.

Bell Potter lowers EBITDA earnings forecasts by -16% for FY22 and -3% in FY23.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $2.75 from $3.55 with the change to earnings estimates and a higher discount rate.

This report was published on October 18, 2022.

Target price is $2.75 Current Price is $2.25 Difference: $0.5

If CGC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.58, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.3, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 14.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 101.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Goldman Sachs rates ((CGC)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Goldman Sachs notes poor weather impacted on Costa Group's Citrus division, resulting in lower volumes in premium price citrus exports.

Other divisions, notably Berries, Tomatoes and Mushrooms performed well and Avocados are improving.

Goldman Sachs reduces EPS estimates by -56% for FY22 and -16% for FY23, with the FY22 EBITDA estimate down -18.8% in line with Costa Group's guidance.

The target price is lowered by -37.5% to $2.25 from $3.60.

Accordingly the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy, with the lack of visibility on the earnings making it hard for the analyst to justify the premium rating the company has historically been ascribed.

This report was published on October 18, 2022.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $2.25 Difference: $0

If CGC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.58, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.3, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.10 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 101.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((CGC)) as Overweight (2) -

Costa Group serves up another "disappointing" announcement according to Jarden, with the downgrade in FY22 guidance post the material impact of the Citrus division on earnings in the latest trading update.

In a global context, the broker views the company as one of the leaders in the produce sector, however adverse weather, covid, labour problems and freight issues have all increased the uncertainty around earnings forecasts.

The recent loss of the CEO is considered another negative for the stock, until a successor is named.

Jarden EBITDA forecast is lowered -25% for FY23 and the analyst points to more conservative margin estimates given the ongoing execution risks.

An Overweight rating is retained and the target price is lowered to $2.20 from $3.15.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $2.25 Difference: minus $0.05 (current price is over target).

If CGC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $2.58, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.3, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 12.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.29. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 101.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CGC)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons views the Costa Group trading update as "disappointing" and highlights the poor weather has impacted on the guidance to a greater degree than expected, with volumes in Citrus retained, but the lower fruit quality fruit has curbed export volumes.

The other divisions continue to trade well notes the broker and recent investments are expected to maintain earnings growth across Mushrooms, Berries and Tomatoes.

Wilsons lowers EBITDA forecast by -13% for FY22 and is anticipating a recovery in Citrus in FY23, with FY23 EBITDA forecast down -2%.

An Overweight rating is retained and the target is lowered to $2.93 from $3.17.

This report was published on October 19, 2022.

Target price is $2.93 Current Price is $2.25 Difference: $0.68

If CGC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.58, suggesting upside of 14.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 8.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.3, implying annual growth of -12.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.1.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.20 cents and EPS of 17.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of 101.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CRN CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC

Coal - Overnight Price: $2.08

Bell Potter rates ((CRN)) as Buy (1) -

Coronado Global Resources' September quarterly trading update revealed a 30% rise in coal output for the 2H22, compared to the previous six months, alongside lower unit costs, according to Bell Potter.

The broker reduces hard coking coal prices by -6% for FY22 as prices came in some -17% lower than expected in 3Q22. The exchange rate forecast is adjusted to reflect the weaker AUD versus the USD.

Bell Potter's earnings forecasts are changed by -13% for FY22 and 12% for FY23, with the high dividend forecast reflecting the expectations Coronado will return surplus cash to shareholders.

The Buy rating is maintained and the price target is raised to $2.20 from $2.05.

This report was published on October 18, 2022.

Target price is $2.20 Current Price is $2.08 Difference: $0.12

If CRN meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.71, suggesting upside of 30.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 70.20 cents and EPS of 98.08 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 33.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 24.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 58.02 cents and EPS of 48.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 27.90%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.3, implying annual growth of 4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 52.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 25.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 2.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources