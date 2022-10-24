Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-10-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 17 to Friday October 21, 2022

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 56.32%; Hold 36.49%; Sell 7.18%

For the week ending Friday October 21 there were fourteen upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

While several brokers covering Megaport were surprised by the extent of the negative share price reaction to a first quarter trading update, the company still experienced the largest percentage fall in average target price last week.

The average 12-month target set by the six covering brokers fell to $10.27 from $10.93.

Free cash flow was a solid miss compared to Credit Suisse’s expectations due to a blowout in capital expenditure, and management guided to a further increase in capital expenditure in FY23 to -$38m from -$30m.

Citi felt part of the market’s concerns centred around the capital-intensive nature of Megaport’s business and the balance sheet, though UBS noted sufficient funding up until break-even is achieved in the second half of FY24. The company also has access to a $25m credit facility, noted the analyst.

As may be seen in the table below, St Barbara received the largest percentage decrease in forecast earnings last week, after September quarter production missed consensus forecasts by -10%.

Production declined by -26% quarter-on-quarter, while logistical problems with the Gwalia mine in Western Australia led Citi to downgrade guidance for the mine to 950,00 tonnes from 1.1m tonnes.

Management downgraded full year production guidance and raised all-in sustaining costs estimates.

Ord Minnett noted potential for more near-term downside from cost inflation, labour shortages, delays at the Atlantic operations in Canada and headwinds at the Simberi project in Papua New Guinea.

Sandfire Resources also received lower earnings forecasts from brokers last week following first quarter results. Credit Suisse pointed to higher costs and lower copper production and remained cautious over funding requirements and balance sheet exposure to lower commodity prices.

Outperform-rated Macquarie noted mixed first quarter results with solid copper production from both DeGrussa in Western Australia and Matsa in Spain, but at higher cash costs than expected.

More positively, management retained FY23 guidance and UBS (Buy) noted the current share price is simply too cheap. Buy-rated Citi also observed Sandfire Resources shares are trading at almost half the value of what was paid for the purchase of Matsa.

Following first quarter results for Redbubble that missed consensus expectations, Morgan Stanley noted revenues continue to decline and the path back to earnings profitability looks increasingly uncertain.

The broker is concerned about the viability of the company’s business model, given consecutive quarters of low to declining revenue growth, coupled with escalating costs. The broker's price target was reduced to $0.55 from $1.00 while the Equal-weight rating was maintained.

Earnings forecasts also fell for Costa Group last week following a weaker than expected trading update.

Management lowered FY22 earnings guidance as wet weather and colder temperatures impacted on the quality of citrus products, even though volumes remained in line with budget.

While UBS lowered its target to $2.20 from $2.80, the longer-term growth outlook is considered positive for the Australian, Moroccan and Chinese markets. Credit Suisse agreed on the outlook and felt the 2022 disease and quality issues will abate in 2023 and fruit production should rise against a backdrop of strong demand.

Alumina Ltd also experienced a material downgrade to broker earnings forecasts last week. A September quarter market update showed the AWAC joint venture with Alcoa experienced ongoing cost pressures from higher gas and caustic soda prices. Lower alumina prices also contributed.

Overweight-rated Morgan Stanley assured investors significant upside remains, but there are presently no catalysts on the horizon. Fortunately, negative news regarding cost inflation is considered to be already priced in.

Citi (Buy) also noted the company’s strong balance sheet should support the share price through the current alumina price challenge.

On the flipside, there was only one material increase in earnings forecasts last week in the FNArena database.

Despite a dip in September-quarter production at Whitehaven Coal due to wet weather, realised coal prices rose to a record US$581/t compared to US$514/t in the June quarter.

Sales weakened by less than production, thanks to a stock drawdown at the Maules Creek operations, noted Morgan Stanley, while an improved coal mix more than offset the production loss.

Total Buy recommendations comprise 56.32% of the total, versus 36.49% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.18%.

Upgrade

BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED ((BEN)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Morgan Stanley has used a deep dive into the Australian market for mortgages to upgrade Bendigo & Adelaide Bank to Overweight from Equal-weight.

All in all, Morgan Stanley expects the banks to enjoy margin increases that are "materially" higher than consensus forecasts in the September and December quarters, but at the same time multiples should remain subdued on the back of macro uncertainty.

On average, EPS forecasts have lifted by 3-4% across the board for FY23 and FY24. Target lifts to $9.50 from $9.40.

The broker's major bank order of preference is now ANZ Bank on top, followed by Westpac, National Australia Bank, then CommBank. Industry view is In-Line.

BRICKWORKS LIMITED ((BKW)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/1/0

UBS reviews the impact of housing construction trends and property valuations upon the Australian Building Materials sector.

The broker holds a baseline scenario of a 165,000 minimum dwelling consents in 2023, citing policy support, and expects some stimulus; a recovery in immigration; and cash-rate cuts in the 2023 December half (about 50 basis points) to also prove supportive. This compares with 175,000 in 2022, and the broker forecasts a recovery to 205,000 in 2024.

At its nadir, UBS forecasts a -13% to -15% fall in property prices (a real fall post CPI of -20%) from their peak and a -25% drop in housing sales.

UBS raises its property valuation for Brickworks and EPS forecasts rise 30.8% in FY23 and 117.5% in FY24. Rating rises to Buy from Neutral. Target price rises to $25.30 from $23.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 5/1/1

Citi has upgraded Beach Energy to Buy from Neutral. Target price lifts to $2.10 from $1.88.

Beach Energy's production declined in the quarter across all basins bar Perth, due to either wet weather or natural field declines, Morgans notes. Sales revenue was -13% lower.

The broker expects declines to continue through this quarter and possibly the next until new well connections are made, having been held up by the weather.

The outlook for FY24 remains bright with spot LNG exposure and production increases but those are still some time away.

Upgrade to Add from Hold on valuation, target falls to $1.69 from $1.74.

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA ((CBA)) Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans .B/H/S: 0/5/2

A reassessment of Morgans' bank valuations under a new analyst, ahead of the upcoming reporting season, sees an upgrade to Hold from Reduce for CommBank and a target price increase to $94.57 from $77.00.

Morgans sees CommBank as the highest quality, with the strongest return of equity, but all priced in, and is forecasting a 0% total shareholder return over 12 months, inclusive of a 6% yield and franking.

Note CBA provides only a quarterly update in the season.

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CGC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Credit Suisse upgrades Costa Group to Outperform from Neutral, expecting a recovery in citrus crops; and the target price falls to $2.50 from $2.90.

The disease and quality issues that have dogged the 2022 season's crops (resulting in a cut to guidance - EPS forecasts fall -33%), are expected to abate in 2023 and fruit production to rise against a backdrop of strong demand.

Meanwhile, the company's investor tour of its biggest mushroom farm appears to have pleased Credit Suisse, the farm proving a low-cost operation requiring one-third the labour, and the broker expects mushroom growth to continue to be a feature of the company going forward.