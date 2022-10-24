Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 24, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

NIC NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Nickel - Overnight Price: $0.71

Bell Potter rates ((NIC)) as Buy (1) -

Nickel Industries provided a September quarter EBITDA earnings update of US$52-US$55m, which is below Bell Potter's forecast of US$84m and the record US$103.2m result from the previous quarter.

The miss was attributable to lower Nickel Pig Iron prices, despite lower costs and better production volumes, noted the broker.

Bell Potter adjusts earnings forecasts by -31% for FY22 and -10% for FY23, including the cash consideration of $212m for Oracle Nickel Project (ONI) in September, 2022 and the first sales for ONI in 1Q2023.

Nevertheless, the broker views Nickel Industries positively offering "long-life, bottom-of-the-cost-curve projects" with upside potential and leverage once the market recovers.

The target is adjusted to $1.68 from $1.83 and the Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on October 14, 2022.

Target price is $1.68 Current Price is $0.71 Difference: $0.97

If NIC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 137% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 4.24 cents and EPS of 10.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.07.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 8.49 cents and EPS of 23.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 11.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.08.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

NWL NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $11.43

JP Morgan rates ((NWL)) as Neutral (3) -

Netwealth Group reported 1Q23 results with funds under administration (FUA) up 12% to $58.1bn, which came in below JP Morgan expectations, while net inflows rose 4.4%, which was ahead of forecasts.

JP Morgan points to the company's higher reliance on institutional flows that are a lower margin business, as well as Netwealth Group's sensitivity to movements in equity markets.

The broker also highlighted the decline in cash balances to 7.5% from 7.9%, and the softness in new member accounts, which have slowed from an average of 4200 additions per quarter to 2,822.

A Neutral rating is maintained and the target is adjusted for slowing account growth and the cash account assumptions to $12.80 from $13.

This report was published on October 13, 2022.

Target price is $12.80 Current Price is $11.43 Difference: $1.37

If NWL meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $14.74, suggesting upside of 29.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 29.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.5, implying annual growth of 20.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.6.

Forecast for FY24:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 29.30 cents and EPS of 36.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 34.7, implying annual growth of 26.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 30.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

SGR STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $2.91

Goldman Sachs rates ((SGR)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs considers the suspension of Star Entertainment's license for the Sydney Casino. The broker points to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the financial implications of the -$100m fine.

Star Entertainment's debt profile adjusts to 2.8x for net debt/EBITDA ratio, which is above the 2.5x level required before dividend payments can be reinstated and relative to the average gearing of 1.8x over the last 10 years.

Goldman Sachs is also looking for clarity on the implications for the group from the Queensland inquiry.

A Neutral rating is retained with a $2.90 target price.

This report was published on October 17, 2022.

Target price is $2.90 Current Price is $2.91 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target).

If SGR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.41, suggesting upside of 17.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.9, implying annual growth of 67.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

