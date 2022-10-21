Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 Oct 2022

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The federal budget will be delivered on Tuesday night, which promises to be fun. On Wednesday we’ll see the September quarter CPI result.

A first estimate of US September quarter GDP is due next week, along with September PCE inflation.

The US will also see numbers of consumer confidence, house prices and home sales.

The US earnings season will feature results from the Big Tech companies next week.

Flash estimates of global October PMIs are out on Monday.

Both the ECB and Bank of Japan will hold policy meetings.

The local AGM and quarterly reporting seasons pick up pace next week.

Bank earnings season kicks off with ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) on Thursday and Macquarie Group ((MQG)) on Friday.

Results are also due from Champion Iron ((CIA)) and ResMed ((RMD)).

On the day ANZ Bank reports, Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) will go ex-div.

