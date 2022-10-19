Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 19, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:40 AM

ACW ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.12

Bell Potter rates ((ACW)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter has adjusted earnings forecasts for Actinogen Medical post the company re-analysing the data from the 2019 trial of the company's lead product, Xanamem.

The company is now going to conduct a Phase 2 trial in the 34 patients that showed positive results.

Bell Potter considers there is an increased probability of FDA approval for the use of Xanamem in patients with Alzheimers.

The stock carries a Speculative Buy rating and the target price is raised to 15c from 12c with a lower cost of capital, down to 19% from 22%.

The analyst continues to forecast a capital raising in FY24.

This report was published on October 13, 2022.

Target price is $0.15 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $0.03

If ACW meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 24.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.14.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $11.26

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden assesses the outlook for ALS and ponders the question "Is ALS's share price discounting from fundamentals?".

At the 2022 Strategy Day in September, ALS informed investors the commodities sector according to sampling flows remains in a growth phase, while Jarden's research infers the market is slowing slightly in Australia and Canada.

The broker considers that ALS has not transcended through peak earnings and the 1H23 results will confirm the view.

Post the FY22 results, the stock price fall has resulted in a -13% contraction in the valuation (PER multiple), while consensus earnings have been upgraded by 5.2% for FY23 and 8.3% for FY24.

The Overweight rating and target price of $13.00 are retained.

This report was published on October 12, 2022.

Target price is $13.00 Current Price is $11.26 Difference: $1.74

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.44, suggesting upside of 19.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 37.30 cents and EPS of 61.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 62.6, implying annual growth of 58.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 41.50 cents and EPS of 65.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.6, implying annual growth of 6.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.34

Shaw and Partners rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners only initiated coverage on Austin Engineering in late September. Post the acquisition of Mainetec, and the company's AGM, the broker has retained its positive view.

The key sentence, summarising the broker's positivity, is probably the following: "Austin Engineering is a very well-run company delivering impressive results under a revised strategy".

Earnings estimates have been slightly scaled back on the back of weakness in commodity prices. Target retained at 45c. Buy.

This report was published on October 14, 2022.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.34 Difference: $0.11

If ANG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.54.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.80

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery is expected to release its 2Q and 1H23 results later in October notes Wilsons.

The broker anticipates a material FX translation benefit of NZ$6m-NZ$8m which will impact positively on gross profit.

Wilsons considers Aroa Biosurgery as the top pick in the wound care operators, as the company's business model offers the best fit with the direction of the US wound care market.

An Overweight rating is maintained alongside a $1.50 target price.

This report was published on October 10, 2022.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $0.80 Difference: $0.7

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 87% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.63.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 200.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources