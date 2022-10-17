Australian Listed Investment Company Review FY22

Australia | Oct 17 2022

A Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FY22 LIC & LIT Review

The FY22 earnings season wrapped up at August-end. This report looks at the listed investment company (LIC) and listed investment trust (LIT) share/unit price and pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) and net asset value (NAV) performance for the financial year period ending 30 June 2022 (FY22) as well as looking at the dividends/distributions declared for the period and dividend coverage of the LICs.

Outlook

As has been experienced in the first few months of the FY23 period, markets are expected to highly volatile in the upcoming financial year. With inflationary pressures resulting in reserve banks globally undertaking an aggressive rate hike regime, there will likely continue to be downward pressure on the market until the rate hikes peak. Investors should be patient and ensure they understand the investment strategy and mandate of the LIC or LIT that they are invested in or seek to invest in and the impact that the current environment presents for any given investment strategy.

Investors should take note of a LICs dividend coverage noting that a number of LICs rely on capital gains and the payment of tax to be able to maintain the dividend. Those LICs with low levels of reserves and franking credits may be exposed to dividend cuts in the upcoming financial year period.

Independent Investment Research, “IIR”, is an independent investment research house based in Australia and the United States. IIR specialises in the analysis of high quality commissioned research for Brokers, Family Offices and Fund Managers. IIR distributes its research in Asia, United States and the Americas. IIR does not participate in any corporate or capital raising activity and therefore it does not have any inherent bias that may result from research that is linked to any corporate/ capital raising activity.

IIR was established in 2004 under Aegis Equities Research Group of companies to provide investment research to a select group of retail and wholesale clients. Since March 2010, IIR (the Aegis Equities business was sold to Morningstar) has operated independently from Aegis by former Aegis senior executives/shareholders to provide clients with unparalleled research that covers listed and unlisted managed investments, listed companies, structured products, and IPOs. IIR takes great pride in the quality and independence of our analysis, underpinned by high caliber staff and a transparent, proven and rigorous research methodology.

