Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Oct 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Next week sees two important stock market "seasons" ramping up in the form of the US earnings season and the Australian AGM (and quarterly reporting) season.

Much hinges on both from Australia's perspective. Earnings per se will be important, but more so corporate guidance for the December quarter and 2023, which will be delivered in the US with earnings results and most likely in local quarterly updates and AGMs, particularly for those companies which typically leave guidance updates for their AGMs.

The US earnings season will also be critical in determining whether last night's shift in sentiment on Wall Street is at all sustainable.

Next week is also busy economically.

New Zealand, the UK, eurozone and Japan will all release CPI reports.

China will release September retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset numbers, along with September quarter GDP.

The US will see industrial production, along with housing data and Fed district activity reports.

The highlight in Australia will be the September jobs numbers on Thursday.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArenais proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms