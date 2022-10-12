ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.590 11.13% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.090 7.73% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.300 7.14% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.130 -5.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.420 6.27% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.220 -4.69% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.640 4.92% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 1.950 -4.41% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.060 4.57% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.140 -4.10% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 4.55% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.320 4.04% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 22.410 3.75% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.690 -3.98% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 3.70% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.000 -3.85% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 3.53% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.760 -3.80% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 24.750 3.34% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 70.120 -3.65% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 23.940 3.23% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 1.880 -3.59% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 16.090 3.21% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.000 -3.38% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.760 3.03% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.190 -3.25% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.680 2.99% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.810 -3.21% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.240 2.97% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.780 -3.14% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 8.410 2.81% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 -3.11% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.170 2.63% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.140 -3.02% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.190 2.59% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.000 -2.91%

