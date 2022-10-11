Moomoo’s Best-in-Class Hong Kong Shares Trading Feature Adds International Exposure to Australian Investors’ Portfolio

PR NewsWire | Oct 11 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Moomoo, Australia’s next-generation online trading platform, has recently launched the Hong Kong shares trading feature due to client demand in Australia. The new feature supports the trading of shares, ETF, REITs and other mainstream products listed in Hong Kong. Investors can now trade AU, US and HK shares and ETFs on the one platform, with full access to moomoo’s suite of professional-level analytics tools.



Growing inflation, rising interest rates and the conflict in Ukraine have contributed to ongoing market volatility and triggered a search for greater diversity of investments among Australian investors.

"While you can find some excellent investing opportunities in the Australian market, we are seeing more Australian investors search for international opportunities to diversify their portfolio and take advantage of potential bounce backs in popular markets." Moomoo’s Chief Market Strategist Matthew Wilson said.

"In volatile times like we have now it is important for investors to spread their risk. Australia is a small market in global terms (circa 2%) and those that only invest in Australian companies are missing out on some of the biggest brand names in the world. Moomoo makes international investing easy and this allows investors to diversify their investment portfolio and potentially lower their overall investment risk."

Moomoo’s Hong Kong share trading affords Australian investors exposure to some of the world’s most innovative companies including Tencent, Alibaba and BYD Company Limited, and fastest growing sectors such as IT, biotech and EVs.

"Australian investors might surprisingly find out some familiar brands among Hong Kong listed companies. For example, Fast Retail DRS, the parent company of Japanese fashion brands UNIQLO and Theory, and beer producer Budweiser APAC." Matthew added.

"A book printer Left Field Printing Group, whose wholly-owned subsidiary OPUS Group, a key player in Australian print, recently inked an agreement to purchase Ovato’s book printing business for $8.5 million. The other Australian face is Dragon Mining, an established gold producer headquartered in Perth."

Backed by its sister company Futu Securities International Limited (Futu Securities), a leading brokerage in Hong Kong, moomoo is at the cutting edge of Hong Kong listed shares trading service. Futu Securities holds No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. And it owns 500 throttling controllers connected to the trading system of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which allows Futu Securities to execute a maximum of 1,000 orders per second, a speed drastically faster than the industry average.

As of June 30, Futu’s Hong Kong users accounted for more than 40% of Hong Kong’s adult population, and an average Hong Kong user spent approximately 30 minutes on trading platform Futubull, moomoo’s sister brand in Hong Kong. Approximately 355,000 daily active users generated over 80,000 posts per trading day on Futubull’s interactive investor community during the second quarter.

Moreover, moomoo platform offers a unique Hong Kong fractional shares trading feature. Retail investors are able to gain access to shares of well-known companies with less funds, which breaks down investment barriers. The moomoo platform extends HK shares trading hours by supporting Pre-opening Session and Closing Auction Session, to give investors the same market access that institutional investors have. Moomoo’s app also allows investors to rapidly move their money from Australian dollars and US dollars to Hong Kong dollars at the touch of a button.

With just one moomoo account, investors can trade in Australian, US and Hong Kong stocks and a host of other products. Global investing has never been easier.

Moomoo and its sister brand Futubull has amassed more than 19 million users from more than 200 countries and regions globally – a testament to the popularity and functionality of the trading platform. Its offering of pro-level investing tools includes:

in-depth market quotes

powerful charting with dozens of analytical tools available

7*24 free financial information and news

AI-powered analyzing tools that monitor your trades and suggest similar trading opportunities much like Netflix or Spotify do to movies and music

brokerage position tracking

stock indicator analysis

smart stock tracking

stock screener tools, and K-line trends, to name a few, helping both experienced investors and early-stage investors with their investing journey.

As the flagship app of Futu Holdings, moomoo has a strong commitment to drive technology innovations that will transform your investing experience. In the 5 months to August 2022 moomoo released over 70 app updates that added 4,401 new features (1419 were on Android, 1556 on iOS system, 626 on Mac and 800 on PC).

About moomoo

Based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd is an indirect and wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform.

Moomoo’s mission is to provide all investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform, built with proprietary technology. We leverage our deep technological R&D capabilities and future-focused operating model to constantly improve our clients’ experience and drive industry-wide innovation.

Securities services available on the moomoo App are offered by but not limited to the following brokerage firms: Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); Moomoo Financial Inc. regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Ltd. regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC).

Moomoo Financial Inc. is a member of the U.S. Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The SIPC provides limited protection over an investor’s U.S. securities and cash when a member brokerage firm is to be liquidated. SIPC does not protect against losses due to market volatility.

