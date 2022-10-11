Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 11, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APX ELO HLA JHG MVP QUB RDG SCP SGM SM1 TOY TPG

SM1 SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $2.86

Bell Potter rates ((SM1)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Bell Potter upgrades its rating for Synlait Milk to Buy from Hold, following the company's recently reported FY22 profit of NZ$38.5m, a step-up from the broker's NZ$26.8m forecast. The target price rises to $3.60 from $3.20.

There were stronger than expected results in the nutritionals business due to higher finished infant milk formula (IMF), and in the consumer foods businesses from lower operating costs, explains the analyst.

The broker believes the combined impact of operating leverage and balance sheet deleverage will drive the share price upwards. These drivers have resulted from the optimisation of capacity towards nutritionals and away from ingredients.

This report was published on October 7, 2022.

Target price is $3.60 Current Price is $2.86 Difference: $0.74

If SM1 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.48 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.47.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.45.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TOY TOYS 'R' US ANZ LIMITED

Retailing - Overnight Price: $0.02

Shaw and Partners rates ((TOY)) as Buy (1) -

Large investment to drive future sales of Toys 'R' Us ANZ in Australia and the UK weighed on FY22 results, along with global supply chain issues, explains Shaw and Partners.

The broker describes the result as good compared to a year ago, considering the massive transformation in Australia, which includes a four times larger Melbourne logistics factory.

The target price falls to $0.12 from $0.20. The Buy rating is unchanged as the broker feels its forecasts are very conservative, given the opportunity if 5% market share is reached in Australia and execution in the UK is successful.

This report was published on October 5, 2022.

Target price is $0.12 Current Price is $0.02 Difference: $0.1

If TOY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 500% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 2.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TPG TPG TELECOM LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((TPG)) as Neutral (3) -

The ACCC has raised concerns as to the proposed Telstra and TPG Telecom network sharing agreement, including risk of TPG raising prices should the agreement proceed given the superior network quality and the increased cost of providing services to TPG.

Given concerns from the ACCC, Goldman Sachs sees more uncertainty in the outcome of the agreement but continues to anticipate a positive outlook, expecting the agreement would be positive for industry rationality.

The Neutral rating and target price of $6.10 are retained.

This report was published on October 3, 2022.

Target price is $6.10 Current Price is $4.67 Difference: $1.43

If TPG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.34, suggesting upside of 35.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.4, implying annual growth of 210.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.58. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.7, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface. This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.

As part of emerging new trends overseas, The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition also includes providers of sponsored research. Readers should bear in mind, sponsored research, while not necessarily of lower quality, has the embedded complication that the company that is the subject of the research has paid for this research. Providers of sponsored research that can potentially be included in this Report are Breakaway Research, Edison Investment Research, Independent Investment Research, NDF Research, Pitt Street Research, and TMT Analytics.

Decisions about inclusions in this Report are made independently of the providers of stock market research and at full discretion of the team of journalists responsible for content at FNArena. Inclusion does not equal endorsement, in any way, shape or form. This Report is provided for informational purposes only.