ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 11 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.230 6.19% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 3.100 -20.51% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.760 6.02% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.280 -7.91% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.960 5.86% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.990 5.32% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.680 -6.85% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.820 4.73% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 13.390 4.36% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.970 -6.64% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.930 4.32% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.180 -6.16% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.720 4.18% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% SSR – SSR MINING INC 22.770 3.78% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.430 -5.30% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.590 3.51% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.910 -5.21% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.190 2.98% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.360 -4.91% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 72.780 2.78% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.590 -4.84% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.810 2.63% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.430 -4.72% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.780 2.63% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.670 -4.57% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.790 2.60% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.260 -4.55% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 17.040 2.28% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -4.55% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 27.950 2.12% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 1.96% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.690 -3.91% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.510 1.93% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.740 -3.90% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.250 1.81% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms