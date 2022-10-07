Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 Oct 2022

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US jobs report will be critical for Fed policy and market sentiment, with a better than expected result likely to scare off Wall Street. This will quickly be followed by Wednesday’s September CPI report.

This month the PPI actually comes before the CPI, on Tuesday. On Friday the US sees retail sales and Michigan Uni consumer sentiment, which are also important indicators.

It’s a US bank holiday on Monday, hence banks, bond and forex markets are closed but stock markets are open.

Japan is closed on Monday.

China will report inflation and trade numbers on Friday.

Locally we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys out on Tuesday. It appears Westpac is now set on Tuesday publication rather than the former Wednesday.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) reports earnings on Wednesday.

Telstra ((TLS)), Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) and CSL ((CSL)) all hold AGMs next week.

