ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.320 14.29% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.330 -6.33%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.260 9.18% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -6.10%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.980 6.52% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.630 -5.97%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.200 5.26% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 -5.88%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.960 4.78% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.830 -5.68%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.790 3.47% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.830 -5.67%
KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.320 3.43% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.340 -5.56%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.220 3.39% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.750 -5.41%
MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.310 3.33% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.190 -5.19%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.880 3.16% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.030 -4.95%
AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.740 3.15% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.290 -4.82%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.530 2.85% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.200 -4.76%
VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.780 2.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.270 -4.59%
SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.360 2.01% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.300 -4.35%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.900 1.94% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 22.260 -4.22%
DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.120 1.92% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.240 -4.00%
AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.780 1.71% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.940 -3.96%
CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.670 1.66% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.700 -3.91%
IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.430 1.65% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.570 -3.75%
DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.560 1.59% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.640 -3.73%

