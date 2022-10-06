ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.810 23.13% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.940 -11.71% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.620 8.77% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.750 -8.43% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.460 7.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.690 -8.00% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.470 6.52% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.180 -7.09% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.170 6.37% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.940 -6.28% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.300 -6.25% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.360 5.88% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.850 -6.09% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.900 5.83% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.250 -5.80% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.400 5.68% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.680 -4.55% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 5.56% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.310 -4.55% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.600 5.26% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.680 -3.66% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.270 5.14% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.810 -3.61% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.980 4.76% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.940 -3.48% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.670 4.69% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.110 -3.48% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.250 4.17% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.880 -3.42% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.250 4.17% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.450 -3.36% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.280 4.14% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.920 -3.15% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.620 -2.93% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.100 3.96% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.070 -2.82% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.400 3.90% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 16.860 -2.82%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms