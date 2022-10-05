ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|2.070
|15.64%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.240
|-7.69%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|0.320
|14.29%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.510
|-5.56%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.560
|11.65%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.130
|10.94%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.690
|-4.17%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|23.500
|9.71%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.200
|9.09%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.000
|-3.49%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.040
|9.09%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.150
|-3.36%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.910
|8.33%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|1.150
|-3.36%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.440
|8.27%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|14.040
|-3.11%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.790
|8.22%
|IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
|3.610
|-2.43%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.260
|-2.33%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|94.900
|7.47%
|HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|3.050
|-2.24%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|129.600
|7.45%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.380
|-1.98%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.280
|7.19%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.000
|-1.96%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.750
|7.14%
|BWP – BWP TRUST
|3.830
|-1.29%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.880
|6.92%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.790
|-1.25%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.290
|6.89%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|9.800
|-1.21%
|BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED
|4.070
|6.82%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|6.620
|-1.19%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.470
|6.82%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|3.370
|-1.17%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.740
|6.55%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.580
|-1.15%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On