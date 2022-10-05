ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.070 15.64% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.320 14.29% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.510 -5.56% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.560 11.65% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.130 10.94% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 -4.17% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 23.500 9.71% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.200 9.09% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.000 -3.49% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 9.09% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.150 -3.36% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.910 8.33% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.150 -3.36% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.440 8.27% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.040 -3.11% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.790 8.22% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.610 -2.43% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 7.69% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 -2.33% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 94.900 7.47% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.050 -2.24% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 129.600 7.45% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.380 -1.98% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.280 7.19% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.000 -1.96% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.750 7.14% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.830 -1.29% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.880 6.92% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.790 -1.25% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.290 6.89% IPH – IPH LIMITED 9.800 -1.21% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 4.070 6.82% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.620 -1.19% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.470 6.82% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.370 -1.17% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.740 6.55% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.580 -1.15%

