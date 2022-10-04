Uranium Week: Contango

Weekly Reports | 11:45 AM

As financial market turmoil weighs on the spot uranium market while term market demand remains elevated, the uranium curve has moved into contango.

-General financial market volatility hits spot uranium

-Term demand supported by increased urgency

-Term prices now exceed spot prices

By Greg Peel

The month of September opened on a buoyant note for the spot uranium market on the back of positive policy and nuclear support from a variety of countries. But it didn’t take long for short term global financial volatility to take over.

Industry consultant TradeTech’s spot price indicator traded at US$52.75/lb early in the month but closed the month at US$48.25/lb as fears of a central bank-driven global recession took hold. The indicator fell -US25c for the week to end September.

A total of 2.9mlb U3O8 equivalent were traded during the month in 21 transactions. TradeTech’s spot price indicator fell -US$5.25/lb from end-August.

Purchases of uranium by funds and prospective producers have slowed in recent months, TradeTech notes. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, almost solely responsible for a surging spot price into 2022, purchased only 1mlbs in September while having US$17.4m of cash on hand following further investment into the fund.

Although the US energy sector has showed some resistance to broader economic headwinds, and nuclear power has benefitted from recent policy support, the general downturn in the global economy left no sector unscathed in September.

Despite positive policy developments in support of nuclear power, the general downward trend in the financial markets has slowed capital raises for purchases of uranium on the spot market, especially among funds and prospective producers, TradeTech notes.

Share prices of uranium mining companies have been supported in 2022 by a growing focus on nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels, and an alternative to Russian energy exports. But uranium miners have not been immune to the general financial market downdraught.

As a case in point, the share price of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has spent most of the year trading below the value of the physical uranium the trust holds.