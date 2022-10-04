ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.020
|13.33%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.320
|-2.22%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.260
|13.04%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.660
|-2.21%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|5.110
|12.31%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.120
|-0.24%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.190
|12.26%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.260
|0.00%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|3.470
|11.94%
|IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.260
|0.00%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.790
|11.88%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.190
|0.00%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.190
|11.76%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|0.840
|0.00%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.290
|11.21%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|6.310
|0.00%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.540
|10.20%
|TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED
|5.180
|0.00%
|AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED
|14.490
|9.94%
|TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.850
|0.26%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|5.440
|9.90%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|29.270
|0.38%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|4.080
|9.68%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|71.680
|0.50%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.370
|9.60%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|13.390
|0.68%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|1.900
|9.20%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.670
|0.75%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.450
|9.02%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|57.030
|0.83%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|8.870
|8.97%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.090
|0.97%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.590
|8.90%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|4.800
|1.05%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.680
|8.63%
|MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED
|3.520
|1.15%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.930
|8.56%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|5.030
|1.21%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.030
|8.42%
|ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA
|6.300
|1.29%
