ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-10-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.020 13.33% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.320 -2.22% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 13.04% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.660 -2.21% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.110 12.31% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.120 -0.24% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.190 12.26% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 0.00% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.470 11.94% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.260 0.00% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.790 11.88% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 0.00% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 11.76% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.840 0.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.290 11.21% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.310 0.00% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.540 10.20% TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 5.180 0.00% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.490 9.94% TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 3.850 0.26% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.440 9.90% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.270 0.38% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.080 9.68% ASX – ASX LIMITED 71.680 0.50% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.370 9.60% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 13.390 0.68% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.900 9.20% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.670 0.75% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.450 9.02% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 57.030 0.83% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.870 8.97% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.090 0.97% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 8.90% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.800 1.05% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.680 8.63% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.520 1.15% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.930 8.56% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.030 1.21% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 8.42% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.300 1.29%

