Three ASX Minnows To Tap Into Helium Upside

Small Caps | 10:29 AM

Tim Boreham reports the world might soon be scrambling for helium, while also identifying three ASX-listed exposures.

-Concerns are growing about future supply of helium

-Russia and Qatar are critical producers

-Share market turmoil has not been kind to ASX-listed exposures this year

By Tim Boreham

While hydrogen hogs the headlines as the vogue investment theme in decarbonisation, investors should cast their eyes one down the periodic table to another gaseous element starting with H.

We’re talking about helium, which until recently was synonymous with party balloons more than any serious applications. But the realities of constrained helium supply – and burgeoning demand in critical applications – are fast becoming apparent.

While helium balloons still might be a crucial component of any self-respecting party clown’s toolbox, the lightweight gas is critical for manufacturing semiconductors, launching missiles, making medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners work and in weather observation balloons.

As well as being lighter than air, helium is inert and non-toxic with high thermal conductivity (it removes heat). The gas has the lowest freezing point, which means it remains a liquid rather than ice at ultra-low-temperatures.

Because of its small molecular size, helium is useful for finding the smallest of leaks in applications such as offshore welding.

Supply-wise, the western world is concerned that supply is dominated by Russia and the world’s biggest helium producer Qatar (where it is produced as a side product of LNG).

In the US, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) historically supplied 40% of the nation’s helium, from a strategic reserve in Texas.

But the BLM has been winding down this reserve for decades. The agency makes its last delivery next year, leaving domestic users scrambling for new supply.

Supply has been further disrupted by a string of incidents. In eastern Siberia, Gazprom’s huge Amur project was hit by fires and explosion, delaying production until at least 2023. Qatar has had unplanned disruptions, while a BLM facility in Texas sprung a gas leak.

Kornbluth Helium Consulting assesses annual global helium demand at six billion cubic feet, a piddling figure compared with natural gas.

But the emerging uses – notably semiconductors – mean that, rather like the gas itself, demand will soar.

The market already has taken its cue, with the long term contract price rising from around US$70 per million cubic feet a decade ago, to around US$220 mcf. Spot prices are reported at US$3000mcf and beyond.

So, with helium facing a structural deficit, how can local investors float away on the helium story?

There are three ASX-listed pure-play helium explorers and developers, two of them operating in the US and one in Tanzania.

The latter is Noble Helium ((NHE)), which listed in April this year on the back of its four projects in the east African nation: “the best acreage in the most prospective untested helium system on the planet.”

Noble’s flagship project, in the North Rukwa Basin, already has an independently certified mean prospective helium volume of 176bn cubic feet – enough to supply the world’s current heeds for 30 years. The company has applied to double this acreage to just over 3000 square kilometres.

All up, Noble Helium has dibs on 5464 square kilometres in the East African Rift System, a geological wonder of the world that forms a chain of basins from Ethiopia to Mozambique.

An initial soil gas survey has found “elevated” helium concentrations, with a drill program planned for two targets in 2023.

More than 14,000 kilometres away, Blue Star Helium ((BNL)) is furthering an active program at its Las Animas project in Colorado.