Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Oct 2022

By Greg Peel

Tonight brings the August data for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – the PCE, or more specifically the core PCE. This is the number the Fed wants to get back to 2-3% and in July it printed 4.6%, down from 4.8% in June.

We recall that the August core CPI surprised Wall Street by rising when a fall was expected.

Tonight also brings the final Michigan Uni consumer sentiment survey for September, which includes a measure of inflation expectations – also closely watched.

Moving on to next week, it’s jobs – private sector on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. Can the unemployment rate rise and appease the Fed? Lead-in data suggest not.

The US will also see numbers for factory orders, construction spending and trade next week.

Global September manufacturing PMIs are due on Monday and services on Wednesday.

It will be a busy day locally on Tuesday, with releases due for job ads, building approvals, house prices and housing finance. And there’s an RBA meeting, with another 50 point hike anticipated.

We’ll also see trade numbers on Thursday.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday.

Monday is a long weekend in NSW, the ACT, Queensland and South Australia only, so the ASX will still be open (as will FNArena).

As clocks go forward this weekend, as of Tuesday the NYSE and SPI Overnight will close at 7am Sydney time.

