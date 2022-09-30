ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|3.000
|8.70%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|2.030
|-13.98%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.180
|7.27%
|CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED
|18.810
|-7.79%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.560
|6.85%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.300
|-7.14%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.840
|6.33%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|1.230
|-6.82%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.720
|5.88%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|194.540
|-6.63%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.740
|5.71%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|9.280
|-6.07%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.750
|5.63%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|50.190
|-5.59%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|3.380
|5.30%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|52.000
|-5.59%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.050
|5.00%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.860
|-5.58%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|1.520
|4.83%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|10.990
|-5.50%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.830
|4.54%
|VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|2.090
|-5.43%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.090
|4.39%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|1.910
|4.37%
|TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED
|12.340
|-5.08%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.640
|4.35%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.310
|-5.07%
|ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED
|2.250
|4.17%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|21.270
|-4.87%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.520
|4.00%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|51.520
|-4.86%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|6.840
|3.64%
|PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|22.550
|-4.81%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.280
|3.23%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|84.600
|-4.73%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.640
|3.23%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|0.810
|-4.71%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|21.870
|3.16%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|73.510
|-4.53%
