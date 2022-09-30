ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.000 8.70% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.030 -13.98% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 7.27% CAR – CARSALES.COM LIMITED 18.810 -7.79% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 6.85% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.300 -7.14% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 6.33% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.230 -6.82% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 5.88% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 194.540 -6.63% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.740 5.71% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 9.280 -6.07% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.750 5.63% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 50.190 -5.59% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.380 5.30% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 52.000 -5.59% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 5.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.860 -5.58% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.520 4.83% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 10.990 -5.50% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.830 4.54% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.090 -5.43% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.090 4.39% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.910 4.37% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 12.340 -5.08% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.640 4.35% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.310 -5.07% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.250 4.17% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 21.270 -4.87% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.520 4.00% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 51.520 -4.86% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 6.840 3.64% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 22.550 -4.81% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.280 3.23% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 84.600 -4.73% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.640 3.23% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 -4.71% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.870 3.16% XRO – XERO LIMITED 73.510 -4.53%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms