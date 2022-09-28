ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.340 8.33% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.560 -15.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 6.56% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.190 -9.52% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.610 5.92% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.100 -7.56% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.490 -7.55% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.780 3.91% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.930 -6.32% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.070 3.88% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.270 3.85% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.350 -5.59% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.500 3.55% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.990 3.53% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.090 -5.22% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.260 3.28% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.030 -5.02% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.660 3.21% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.450 -4.95% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.980 3.16% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.760 -4.86% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.900 2.97% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.850 -4.49% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 6.600 2.96% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.450 -4.44% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.290 2.72% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% TLS – TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED 3.820 2.69% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.780 -4.30% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.400 2.56% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.170 -4.23% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.310 2.31% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.750 -4.04% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.450 2.29% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.600 -4.00% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.700 2.27% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.190 -3.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms