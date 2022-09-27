ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 27 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.890 7.23% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 6.330 -6.08% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.450 6.83% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.190 -5.56% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.940 6.72% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.340 -4.96% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.050 6.22% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 16.430 -4.75% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.680 6.12% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 -4.71% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.730 6.11% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.950 -4.44% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.530 6.00% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.470 -4.08% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 65.890 5.83% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.130 -4.05% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 5.56% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 16.820 5.52% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 57.020 -3.49% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.590 5.36% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.030 -3.19% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.610 5.17% DXS – DEXUS 7.530 -3.09% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.690 4.55% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.430 -3.06% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 4.55% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.960 -2.95% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.400 4.48% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.750 4.40% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.000 -2.91% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.950 4.40% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.680 -2.86% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.730 4.29% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.060 -2.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.440 3.83% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 3.790 -2.82%

